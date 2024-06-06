‘New law may dent BTRC’s autonomy’

Experts say as draft act gives ministry power to remove its commissioners

The government will have the power to set the terms of removal and resignation of the commissioners of the telecom regulator, according to a draft law.

Currently, when a commissioner of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission faces allegations of conflict of interest, corruption or abuse of power, a committee of Supreme Court judges investigate the matter and the government takes action as per its recommendations.

According to recent changes made to the draft telecommunications act, the ministry will handle such matters.

According to telecom and ICT specialist TIM Nurul Kabir, the BTRC would lose whatever autonomy it has if the ministry has such power.

"The BTRC should be autonomous," he said.

At a discussion on the draft law, BTRC Chairman Mohiuddin Ahmed yesterday said, "I want to perform my duty without fear or intimidation. I am an engineer with years of experience. I am 64. If someone supervises me and tells me what should or should not be done, my brain does not function."

The discussion at the ICT Division was organised by the Telecom and Technology Reporters Network and Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for telecom, said changes would be made to the draft in light of the concerns.

As a one-stop service provider, the BTRC needs independence, he said.

"If the law puts pressure on them, they cannot act autonomously," he said, adding that the BTRC and the ministry should work together.

As per the draft, social media sites like Facebook or X will need licences to operate in Bangladesh.

The current law's Tk 300 crore fine for unlicensed telecommunication activities will stay in the new one.

Shahed Alam, chief corporate and regulatory officer of Robi, said, "We believe excessive regulation through licensing will hinder growth in the sector."