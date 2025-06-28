BIDA launches redesigned investor-centric website

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) launched a redesigned version of its official website on June 28, aiming to enhance investor experience and strengthen the country's investment narrative.

According to a press release by BIDA, the upgraded platform includes detailed insights into high-potential sectors identified through BIDA's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Heatmap. It also offers improved navigation to key services, policy guidance, and designated focal points across ministries and agencies - serving both prospective and existing investors.

As part of the institutional refresh, BIDA has also introduced a revamped logo reflecting its renewed focus on its modern investor-oriented vision.

"International investors often assess and shortlist locations based on the quality of information from IPA websites," said Nahian Rahman Rochi, Head of Business Development at BIDA.

"These platforms play a critical role in providing information, managing inquiries, and conveying competitiveness. A well-structured website can determine whether an investor stays or explores elsewhere. That's why BIDA's new site is designed keeping in mind the different stages of investor journey; from exploring opportunities and evaluating market potential to connecting with the right ecosystem for successful execution." Nahian added.

"The old BIDA website lacked investor centricity and followed a conventional government portal format. It was not empowered to serve as a proactive investment facilitation tool," said Ashik Chowdhury, Executive Chairman of BIDA.

"We've changed that. The new platform is aligned with our shift toward an investor-first service model grounded in clarity and strategic engagement," Ashik added.