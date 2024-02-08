Business
Star Business Report 
Thu Feb 8, 2024 03:57 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 8, 2024 04:55 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Bida’s OSS to expand to 150 services by March 

Star Business Report 
Thu Feb 8, 2024 03:57 PM Last update on: Thu Feb 8, 2024 04:55 PM

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) is currently offering 112 services through its one-stop service (OSS) and plans to expand it to 150 within March this year. 

Lokman Hossain Miah, executive chairman of the state-run investment promotion agency, made the remarks in a meeting held at its conference hall in the capital's Agargaon, according to a press release. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He also said that other countries give investment-related services quickly. He pointed out Vietnam which gives such services in 35 days, Indonesia in 48 days and India in 60 days. 

"We need to lessen administrative hindrances and ensure investors get the required services in the quickest time possible."

Related topic:
Bida
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladesh-Japan economic relations summit

Bangladesh-Japan economic relations summit kicks off

Bida provides 67 services to investors through OSS

Bida, US venture capital firm to work together to attract FDI

|ক্যাম্পাস

জাহাঙ্গীরনগর বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়: প্রশাসন-ছাত্রলীগের ‘আন্ডারস্টান্ডিং’

বিক্ষোভকারীরা বলছেন, হলে হলে ছাত্রলীগের দৌরাত্ম্য এবং প্রশাসনের মদদের কারণে অপরাধমূলক ঘটনা ঘটে চলেছে

১৪ মিনিট আগে
|শিক্ষা

১৫ রমজান পর্যন্ত মাধ্যমিক, ১০ রমজান পর্যন্ত প্রাথমিক শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠান চালু থাকবে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X