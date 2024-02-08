Bida’s OSS to expand to 150 services by March 

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) is currently offering 112 services through its one-stop service (OSS) and plans to expand it to 150 within March this year.

Lokman Hossain Miah, executive chairman of the state-run investment promotion agency, made the remarks in a meeting held at its conference hall in the capital's Agargaon, according to a press release.

He also said that other countries give investment-related services quickly. He pointed out Vietnam which gives such services in 35 days, Indonesia in 48 days and India in 60 days.

"We need to lessen administrative hindrances and ensure investors get the required services in the quickest time possible."