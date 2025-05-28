Tech & Startup
Wed May 28, 2025 06:01 PM
Asus launches NVIDIA RTX 5090 gaming laptops in Bangladesh

Asus rog strix SCAR 18
Image: Asus.

Asus has officially launched the ROG Strix SCAR 18 series laptops equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 GPUs in Bangladesh. 

According to a press release, the ROG Strix SCAR 18 models are powered by the NVIDIA RTX 5000 Series GPUs, delivering advanced ray tracing, AI-based frame generation, and DLSS 3 support. Paired with Intel's Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, the laptops have configurations that support up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

The SCAR 18 features a tool-less bottom panel, allowing users to upgrade RAM and storage without needing special equipment. The devices also feature a redesigned cooling system, including Tri-Fan Technology, liquid metal thermal compound, and a new sandwiched vapour chamber structure. Asus claims the system enables up to 240W of combined CPU and GPU power output without generating excessive heat or noise.

The ROG Strix SCAR 18's display includes the Nebula HDR panel with Mini LED technology, capable of reaching 1200 nits of peak brightness. The addition of Ambient Contrast Ratio (ACR) film is intended to reduce glare and improve clarity, as per a press release.

The ROG Strix SCAR 18 with NVIDIA RTX 5090 variant is priced at BDT 6,49,990, and the RTX 5080 variant is priced at BDT 4,87,990.

