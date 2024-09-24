Asus launches Copilot-enabled Vivobook S 15 in Bangladesh

Asus has launched the Asus Vivobook S 15, the company's first Copilot+ PC, in Bangladesh. The laptop notably features a dedicated Copilot key, with which users can directly access Microsoft's Copilot AI assistant.

The laptop comes with the ARM-based Snapdragon X Elite processor, which includes Qualcomm's Hexagon built-in NPU, and sports 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD with up to 16 GB of 8448 MHz LPDDR5X RAM, according to Asus.

It has a 15.6-inch Lumina OLED display with 3K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, weighs 1.42 kg, a thinness of 1.47 cm, and a 70 Wh battery with fast charging support. It also features a single-zone RGB backlit keyboard which lets users personalise the keyboard lighting.

Asus Vivobook S 15 is priced at BDT 1,74,990.