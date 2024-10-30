Apple unveils redesigned Mac Mini with M4 chip

Apple has launched a reimagined Mac Mini, its first design overhaul in more than ten years, now powered by the company's latest M4 silicon chip. The device, part of a series of Mac-focused announcements this week, features a more compact form factor, enhanced processing power, and is equipped with new high-performance capabilities, including support for ray tracing. Preorders for the new Mac Mini have already begun, and the device is set to reach stores on 8 November.

The redesigned Mac Mini is notable for its reduced dimensions, now measuring just five inches in length and width. This smaller footprint does not compromise performance, as Apple has equipped the device with an "innovative thermal architecture" that, combined with the M4's efficiency, maintains optimal operating temperatures. The design directs air through multiple levels within the system, while venting takes place at the base, enhancing cooling in the tightly packed chassis.

For connectivity, the Mac Mini includes two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm audio jack on its front panel, with additional Ethernet, HDMI, and three Thunderbolt ports at the back. However, the new model omits USB-A ports in favour of additional Thunderbolt connectivity, bringing the total port count to five. For those opting for the M4 Pro variant, Thunderbolt 5 compatibility is added, enabling even faster data transfer speeds.

Performance remains a focus, with the standard model starting at $599, featuring the base M4 chip. For users seeking enhanced power, the M4 Pro variant, starting at $1,399, provides greater processing and graphics capabilities with 14 CPU and 20 GPU cores. Memory configurations begin at 16GB, with options to expand up to 64GB for the Pro version. The device's storage options are similarly extensive, maxing out at 8TB, while 10-gigabit Ethernet remains available as an optional upgrade.

This release comes on the heels of Apple's latest 24-inch iMac announcement and introduces a new standard of processing power across Apple's desktop range. The Mac Mini M4 Pro, targeted at creative professionals and high-demand users, supports up to three 6K displays, making it a potent tool for multimedia production. This suite of announcements precedes the expected debut of updated MacBook Pros later this week, as Apple rounds off a major refresh of its Mac line before its quarterly earnings report on Thursday.

This product launch also aligns with Apple's recent software updates, which introduced its new "Apple Intelligence" features, marking the company's first venture into integrated AI capabilities across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. Additional AI-powered features, including image generation and ChatGPT integration, are anticipated in a December software update.