Ambani-backed Indian AI model 'Hanooman' to launch in March

The BharatGPT group, a collaboration between Reliance Industries Ltd. and eight Indian Institute of Technology universities, is set to launch a new AI model named 'Hanooman' in March. Backed by Mukesh Ambani, the model aims to provide conversational AI services in healthcare, governance, financial services, and education in 11 Indian languages.

A report by the Indian English daily The Economic Times adds that during a recent technology conference in Mumbai, a video presentation showcased Hanooman's applications, including interactions in Tamil, Hindi, and computer code writing. As per the report, Hanooman will offer speech-to-text capabilities, enhancing user-friendliness and accessibility for spoken communication for local Indians.

After the launch of the 'Hanooman' AI model, Reliance Jio plans to build customised models for specific uses, as per a report by the Indian daily Hindustan Times. Simultaneously, work on Jio Brain, a platform utilising AI across a subscriber base of approximately 450 million, is already underway, adds the report.