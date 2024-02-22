Tech & Startup
Ambani-backed Indian AI model 'Hanooman' to launch in March

Mukesh Ambani
Backed by Mukesh Ambani, the model aims to provide conversational AI services in healthcare, governance, financial services, and education in 11 Indian languages.

The BharatGPT group, a collaboration between Reliance Industries Ltd. and eight Indian Institute of Technology universities, is set to launch a new AI model named 'Hanooman' in March. Backed by Mukesh Ambani, the model aims to provide conversational AI services in healthcare, governance, financial services, and education in 11 Indian languages.

A report by the Indian English daily The Economic Times adds that during a recent technology conference in Mumbai, a video presentation showcased Hanooman's applications, including interactions in Tamil, Hindi, and computer code writing. As per the report, Hanooman will offer speech-to-text capabilities, enhancing user-friendliness and accessibility for spoken communication for local Indians.

After the launch of the 'Hanooman' AI model, Reliance Jio plans to build customised models for specific uses, as per a report by the Indian daily Hindustan Times. Simultaneously, work on Jio Brain, a platform utilising AI across a subscriber base of approximately 450 million, is already underway, adds the report.

