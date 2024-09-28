New-look India team named for Bangladesh T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav will lead a fresh-looking India squad in the T20I series against Bangladesh, which follows the ongoing ICC World Test Championship series.

Uncapped pacer Mayank Yadav, who clocked speeds in the mid-150 kmph range during the Indian Premier League's 2024 edition, is an exciting new addition to the squad.

Pacer Harshit Rana and 21-year-old all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy are the other uncapped players in the squad.

Wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma makes a return to the squad, which also has Sanju Samson as the other wicketkeeping option.

The spin department has Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar with Varun Chakravarthy making a return to the squad after three years.

In Riyan Parag and Abhishek Sharma, there are also part-time spin options in the squad.

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav