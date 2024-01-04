AI startup Hishab gets BDT 2cr investment from Startup Bangladesh

An agreement was signed recently between Hishab and Startup Bangladesh in Dhaka to invest BDT 2 crore. Image: Startup Bangladesh.

Hishab Technologies Limited, a startup focusing on telephony-driven conversational engines powered by generative AI has received an investment of BDT 2 crore from Startup Bangladesh Limited.

According to an official press release, Hishab has been working in the field of conversational AI powered by generative AI and telephony artificial neural networks, with over 30 patents spanning 23 countries including India, Indonesia, Nigeria, and the ARIPO region.

Hishab is partnering with retail banks to introduce "HiPay" which allows individuals to send money via telephone conversation. The call centre solution by Hishab is undergoing a pilot phase with "333," inaugurated by the Prime Minister on 18 October 2023. Additionally, Hishab has entered into a strategic partnership with a local FMCG company to streamline the automation of MSMEs in Bangladesh, said the press release.

According to the press release, Hishab also serves 22 million TEPCO customers through integrating with its Japanese-language call centre solution in Japan. Also, in India, Hishab is set to initiate a full-scale launch in the third quarter of 2024 following a successful pilot with the State Bank of India.