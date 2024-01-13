Afeela: latest prototype of the playstation car unveiled in CES 2024
The latest prototype of Afeela,Sony and Honda's collaborative electric vehicle was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024.
Contrary to misconceptions, Afeela is not a car that transforms into a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console. Instead, it is an electric vehicle that integrates with PS remote play functionality.
Afeela has a Yoke-shaped steering wheel designed for optimal visibility of the expansive display. Along with Remote Play gaming, the display serves a multifunctional purpose, allowing users to engage in activities like music playback and typical smart vehicle features such as navigation.
Afeela has a unique feature referred to as the "Media Bar" located near the front of the car. According to Sony, this compact display is designed to showcase media images.
