Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Sat Jan 13, 2024 05:38 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 13, 2024 05:44 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Afeela: latest prototype of the playstation car unveiled in CES 2024

Tech & Startup Desk
Sat Jan 13, 2024 05:38 PM Last update on: Sat Jan 13, 2024 05:44 PM
afeela
The latest prototype of Afeela was unveiled at CES 2024. Image: Official website.

The latest prototype of Afeela,Sony and Honda's collaborative electric vehicle was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024.

Contrary to misconceptions, Afeela is not a car that transforms into a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console. Instead, it is an electric vehicle that integrates with PS remote play functionality.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

inside_afeela
Afeela has a Yoke-shaped steering wheel. Image: Official website.

Afeela has a Yoke-shaped steering wheel designed for optimal visibility of the expansive display. Along with Remote Play gaming, the display serves a multifunctional purpose, allowing users to engage in activities like music playback and typical smart vehicle features such as navigation.

Afeela has a unique feature referred to as the "Media Bar" located near the front of the car. According to Sony, this compact display is designed to showcase media images. 

Related topic:
electric vehicle
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

EV charging

Global EV sales increased in November

Foxconn EV venture targets India, Thailand for new small car

Electric vehicles environment

Here's why Electric Vehicles are better for the environment

Toyota bZ4X

Toyota bZ4X - The new electric SUV on the block

Is Dhaka ready to embrace Electric Vehicles?

|বাংলাদেশ

রমজানে নিত্যপণ্যের দাম নিয়ন্ত্রণে রাখার নির্দেশ প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

আসন্ন পবিত্র রমজান মাসে নিত্যপণ্যের দাম নিয়ন্ত্রণে রাখার প্রয়োজনীয় ব্যবস্থা নিতে নবনিযুক্ত মন্ত্রীদের নির্দেশ দিয়েছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

তারা বন্দুক নিয়ে গর্জন করবে, আর আমরা জুঁই ফুলের গান গাইবো—এটা তো হয় না: কাদের

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification