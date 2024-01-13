Afeela: latest prototype of the playstation car unveiled in CES 2024

The latest prototype of Afeela was unveiled at CES 2024. Image: Official website.

The latest prototype of Afeela,Sony and Honda's collaborative electric vehicle was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024.

Contrary to misconceptions, Afeela is not a car that transforms into a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console. Instead, it is an electric vehicle that integrates with PS remote play functionality.

Afeela has a Yoke-shaped steering wheel. Image: Official website.

Afeela has a Yoke-shaped steering wheel designed for optimal visibility of the expansive display. Along with Remote Play gaming, the display serves a multifunctional purpose, allowing users to engage in activities like music playback and typical smart vehicle features such as navigation.

Afeela has a unique feature referred to as the "Media Bar" located near the front of the car. According to Sony, this compact display is designed to showcase media images.