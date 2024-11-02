Tech & Startup
P-12, the electric ferry that glides over water

Candela P-12
With three carbon-fibre hydrofoils lifting its hull, the P-12 can significantly reduce drag, a design that Candela says lowers its energy use by 75% compared to conventional fast vessels. Images: Candela

The P-12 Shuttle, developed by Swedish company Candela, recently debuted as an electric-powered passenger ferry, designed to glide above the water. According to Candela, the ferry has a speed of up to 30 mph, while running silently on electricity.

According to Candela's official website, the P-12 uses two Candela C-POD motors and a 252 kWh battery. With three carbon-fibre hydrofoils lifting its hull, the P-12 can significantly reduce drag, a design that Candela says lowers its energy use by 75% compared to conventional fast vessels. The result is a ferry that travels further on less power and operates without the noise and pollution associated with diesel-powered boats.

"Passenger ferries have traditionally required a lot of fuel, which is both costly and environmentally taxing," said Gustav Hasselskog, founder and CEO of Candela, as stated in a recent coverage by Reuters. "With our hydrofoil technology, combined with an electric drivetrain, we've created a model that cuts energy use while keeping operations cost-effective."

P-12

The P-12 can carry up to 30 passengers, along with bicycles and wheelchairs, and currently operates on a direct route from the island of Ekero in Lake Mälaren to Stockholm's city centre. The new route reduces a typical 50-minute trip to just 25 minutes, states the Reuters report. The P-12 is scheduled to run five days a week, from Tuesday to Saturday, before taking a seasonal break over the winter.

The P-12 is designed to manage rough water conditions, foiling over waves up to one meter high and shifting to a standard catamaran mode in rougher seas, says Candela. The ferry's carbon-fibre hydrofoils are built to withstand smaller debris, with a designated breaking point in the case of larger impacts, such as rocks or logs.

With its launch in Stockholm, the P-12 highlights the potential for electric ferries to alleviate congestion and cut emissions in cities with accessible waterways.

electric ferryelectric vehicle
