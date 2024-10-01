New generation electric vehicle ATTO 3 introduced in Bangladesh

BYD, a leading electric vehicle manufacturer, has launched two variants of electric-SUV-styled ATTO 3, that emit no carbon, in the Bangladesh market on Saturday.

ATTO 3 is the latest new energy vehicle which delivers a sporty and aerodynamic design and brings comfort and luxury to the users. BYD officials said the line-up has already garnered a huge response from SUV fans in Bangladesh during the pre-booking.

BYD ATTO 3 comes in two variants – standard range and extended range. The launch of ATTO 3 was held along with a video series featuring Avik Anwar, a sportsman who participates in motor race.

Both the BYD variants provide an engaging driving experience with user-friendly functions and playful interiors.

"The e-SUV provides an exceptional combination of innovation, style, and safety that perfectly aligns with the evolving lifestyles of our customers. We also care for our customers in Bangladesh, and we want them to enjoy green technologies that will continue to offer superior and safe driving experiences," Imtiaz Nawsher, BYD Bangladesh Head of Marketing and Category Development, said.

"BYD will continue strengthening awareness of low-carbon emissions and environmental protection through our NEVs," he added.

BYD ATTO 3 has attained the 'ultimate overall safety' rating of 5 stars from Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme).

BYD ATTO 3 Standard Range can go up to 345 kilometres (km) at full charge and will cost Tk 4,990,000 and BYD ATTO 3 Extended Range can go up to 420 km at full charge and is priced at Tk 5,590,000.

To watch the launch video, click: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5N3L21wJpIw