3 messaging apps that don't rely on internet connection

The ability to communicate without the internet can be crucial, especially during emergencies or in areas with limited connectivity. Several innovative apps have been developed to address this need, allowing users to send messages without relying on traditional internet connections.

FireChat

FireChat, developed by Open Garden, is one of the first apps to popularise the concept of mesh networking for communication. Utilising Bluetooth and peer-to-peer Wi-Fi, FireChat enables users to send messages even when they have no internet access. The app works by connecting devices directly to each other, forming a network that can extend up to several hundred feet. This network grows as more users join, making it particularly useful in large gatherings or during events where internet connectivity is strained.

FireChat became well-known during the 2014 Hong Kong protests, where it allowed demonstrators to communicate despite government restrictions on internet access. Its ability to create a network independent of traditional infrastructures made it an invaluable tool for free speech and coordination in challenging environments.

Bridgefy

Bridgefy, another app leveraging Bluetooth technology, provides a robust platform for offline communication. Designed to work within a range of about 100 metres, Bridgefy offers three modes of communication: person-to-person, broadcast, and mesh. Person-to-person mode enables direct messaging between two devices. The broadcast mode allows sending messages to all Bridgefy users within range, useful for public announcements or emergency alerts. The mesh mode extends the reach of messages through intermediate Bridgefy users, similar to FireChat.

This app has gained traction for its reliability and ease of use, making it a favourite among users in disaster-stricken areas or remote locations. Bridgefy was notably utilised during natural disasters such as the 2017 Mexico City earthquake, demonstrating its effectiveness in ensuring communication when traditional networks fail.

Briar

For users prioritising privacy and security, Briar offers a compelling solution. Unlike FireChat and Bridgefy, which primarily use Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, Briar can also sync messages via Tor, enhancing its security features. This app is designed for activists, journalists, and anyone needing secure communication without the risk of surveillance or censorship.

Briar's key features include end-to-end encryption, ensuring that only the intended recipients can read the messages, and the absence of central servers, with messages stored on users' devices to prevent mass data collection and offer resilience against server outages. Additionally, Briar can use the internet via Tor for an added layer of security.

These characteristics make Briar a unique option for those requiring a high degree of privacy, such as during political unrest or in oppressive regimes.

In scenarios where internet connectivity is unreliable or non-existent, apps like FireChat, Bridgefy, and Briar provide essential communication lifelines. Each app offers unique features catering to different needs, from large public events and natural disasters to secure private conversations. As technology advances, these tools will continue to play a vital role in ensuring that people can stay connected, no matter the circumstances.