Wearing many hats, chasing big dreams In conversation with EWU alumna Syeda Anisa Murshed

In this interview, Anisa reflects on her time at East West University, which remains a cherished chapter. She recalls the camaraderie of sharing notes, spontaneous food trips with friends, and the warmth of faculty members who still remembered her years later when she returned for her master's. She also shares heartfelt advice for EWU juniors chasing big dreams, from conquering fear and embracing diverse interests to mastering people skills, persuasive communication, and holding on to personal passions.

Her journey is proof that with resilience, adaptability, and curiosity, it's possible to excel both in your career and beyond.

The Daily Star (TDS): Please tell us a little bit about your career trajectory and how you got to where you are right now?

Syeda Anisa Murshed (S): My career started at Unilever Bangladesh (staring from internship through campus recruitment) where I worked with 20+ brands in roles like Activation, Brand Management over a span of 8 years. Later, I joined e-commerce, Daraz Alibaba as the Head of Offline Marketing and Media and shortly after joined the Fintech industry at bKash Limited. Besides my profession, I am a bead artist and hold a Guinness World Record for the Longest Thread of Beads Made by an Individual in One Hour.

TDS: Can you tell us about the skills you have to utilise in your current role? How would you say your university helped you develop or learn these skills?

S: In my current role, I rely on a wide range of leadership and strategic skills. A significant part of my work involves staying agile in a fast-changing digital landscape, navigating daily challenges with focus, and using data to guide informed decision-making. I also place great emphasis on mentoring and supporting my team, helping them grow both professionally and personally. These responsibilities demand more than just experience; they require the ability to think ahead, adapt quickly, and lead with clarity and purpose. While my university years didn't include formal leadership positions, they provided a strong intellectual foundation that shaped my approach to problem-solving, critical thinking, and adaptability, skills I draw on every single day.

TDS: When you recall your university days, what are some of the things that you fondly look back at?

S: When I think back to my university days, what stands out most are the simple yet meaningful moments: spending time with friends on campus, exchanging class notes, and our regular trips to nearby food stalls and restaurants. Those everyday routines created memories that have stayed with me. Returning to pursue my master's quite a few years after completing my undergraduate degree was a special experience in itself. What touched me most was discovering that so many of my faculty members still remembered me after all that time. It was a heartwarming reminder of the lasting relationships, sense of community, and deep impact that East West University had on me.

TDS: How did your time at East West University shape you as a person?

S: East West University played a truly foundational role in shaping who I am today, both as a professional and as a person. It equipped me with the confidence to face career challenges head-on and instilled in me the mindset to keep pushing forward, even when things don't go as planned. That resilience—staying grounded, adapting to changing circumstances, and refusing to give up—has been invaluable in navigating the inevitable ups and downs of professional life. The lessons I carried from my time at EWU have served as a steady anchor, guiding me through moments of uncertainty and helping me grow with each new challenge.

TDS: What advice would you give to your current juniors at East West University who are chasing big dreams?

S: If I could give one piece of advice to my juniors at East West University who are chasing big dreams, it would be to look beyond just your coursework and grades.

First and foremost, conquer your fears. Don't be afraid of not understanding things right away.Most of the time, it's much simpler than it first appears. The faster you get comfortable with uncertainty, the quicker you'll learn.

Second, remember that your interests are valid. If you're into social media or design, know that these skills can truly pay off when used strategically. Look at all the ways promotion happens now—reels, community groups, short videos, long-form content. The possibilities are endless. Don't stop at managing one Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok, or YouTube page. Challenge yourself to learn how to manage a hundred. That versatility will set you apart.

Next, learn how to manage people. This is one of the most underrated but essential skills you'll ever develop. And it's not just about colleagues in a future job; it's about understanding how to work with family, friends, faculty members, and peers. Get involved in clubs, events, and other extracurricular activities. They're the perfect training ground for learning collaboration and leadership.

Another big one is to learn how to convince people. Whether you're pitching an idea in class, speaking at a club event, or competing in a contest, you're essentially selling your vision. This is a skill you must grow, because opportunities often go to the person who can communicate ideas with clarity and confidence.

And finally, never let go of your passion. Work will be a big part of your life, but it shouldn't be your whole identity. Keep pursuing the hobbies and interests that make you interesting as a person. That spark will carry you far, in both your career and your relationships.