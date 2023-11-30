Private university clubs set the stage for a successful career

University clubs are hotspots for student activities on campus. Even though the discourse surrounding clubs often gravitates towards friendship and socialising, they can also help students prepare to leap into corporate life. In recent years, top employers have increased their focus on recruiting from top university clubs, since many of these organisations are known for producing well-rounded graduates who excel in the workplace. This article will delve deeper into numerous clubs across top private Bangladeshi universities and how they equip their members for life beyond the campus.

International Standard University (ISU)

Situated in the bustling commercial hub of Mohakhali, ISU has a world of extracurricular opportunities. The university has student club organisations ranging from textiles to English to ensure all students have a place to thrive outside of academics.

International Standard University IT Club is focused on upskilling Computer Science and Engineering students to take the IT industry head-on. The club has hosted competitions such as the "ISU Intra University Programming Contest" and a workshop with Creative IT on "Industrial Revolution 4.0: Data and Blockchain".

"Beyond the syllabus, the ISU IT Club is architecting pathways, guiding students from classrooms to the realisation of their ultimate dreams. Through seminars, workshops, and competitions, the club envisions a future where students not only secure jobs but also craft impactful careers," says Mujibur Rahman, Coordinator of ISU IT Club.

International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT)

Standing tall as an institute offering multifaceted educational excellence in technology, business, and agriculture, IUBAT also offers students a host of extracurricular clubs to nurture talent and foster growth.

One such organisation is the Debating Forum of IUBAT (DFI). DFI is a club committed to enhancing members' confidence, research proficiency, critical thinking, and communication skills. Additionally, engaging in the club's conducive and welcoming environment helps members with conflict resolution, teamwork, networking, and leadership qualities.

"DFI sharpens critical thinking, communication, and persuasion skills, preparing members for varied professions," states Md. Sadekul Islam, Coordinator, Debating Forum of IUBAT. "Club members learn to construct compelling arguments, effective information analysis, and quick thinking," he continues. "Additionally, the club fosters teamwork, confidence, and adaptability – essential skills for navigating future career complexities," he concludes.

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB)

One of the country's most prestigious private institutes, IUB, is regarded for its academic excellence, its inclusive learning environment, and outstanding extracurricular track record. IUB has one of the most unique sets of clubs in the country, with 47 active organisations on campus; from athletics and business to Korean clubs.

One of the most popular clubs at IUB, the IUB Art Club (IUBAC), uses art to bring about healing and change. Some major IUBAC events include the "On-Spot Art Competition," "Chalanta Canvas," and "KNART." Additionally, the club holds several skill-building sessions on graphic design, doodle art, and even IELTS to upskill its member base.

The club's president, Roshni Parvin, shares, "The members of my club, IUB Art Club, work really hard and develop numerous important managerial, leadership, and communication skills in the process, which help them stand out in their careers wherever they go."

North South University (NSU)

NSU has become one of the nation's best-known institutes, and a frontrunner in academic excellence in three short decades. To supplement its rigorous academic curriculum, NSU has a myriad of extracurricular opportunities available for students, with a host of vibrant student bodies ranging from life sciences to business as well as the arts.

North South University Social Services Club (NSUSSC) is one of the university's premier student organisations, founded in the noble pursuit of helping the less fortunate alongside transforming members into empathetic and upstanding citizens. NSUSSC's student body organises multiple events throughout the academic year, including

"Socio Camp," the yearly "Blood Donation Drive," "Winter Clothing Drive," "Pitha Uthsob," "Boishaki Mela," and the annual NSU picnic.

"Given NSUSSC organises such intensive events, members learn negotiation, problem-solving, and teamwork – skills crucial for thriving in the workplace," states Meshbaul Hassan Chowdhury, Faculty Advisor, NSU SSC.

Presidency University (PU)

PU is a well-known, leading, research-based university. PU offers students a conducive learning environment that facilitates ​​excellence in research, teaching, training, and community services. PU strives to develop graduates capable of understanding and mitigating Bangladesh's unique socio-cultural issues, resulting in robust extra-curricular offerings for students.

Presidency University Job Seekers Club is a student-led organisation that focuses on developing members' employability through skill development. The club leads networking events, career fairs, and panel discussions with guest speakers to help empower students in their quest for upskilling.

"The Presidency University Job Seekers Club aids members by offering networking opportunities, skill-building workshops, and access to resources, enabling career development through mentorship, job search guidance, and industry connections," explains Manjurul Haque Khan, Advisor, Presidency University Job Seekers Club.

State University of Bangladesh (SUB)

SUB, an emerging knowledge and innovation hub, has three central student clubs: Debate Club, Sports Club, and Cultural Club. In addition to these three, State University has numerous departmental clubs, all with the shared objective of comprehensively developing extracurricular passions and marketable skills within the student base.

The State University Law Debating Society (SUBLDS) is one of the university's central clubs. SUBLDS hosts numerous training and upskilling sessions to ensure its member base is well-equipped to pursue the field of advocacy. The club has made its mark on the student community innumerable times, recently being crowned the "Champion's Trophy" in a debate competition run by "Debate for Democracy" and ATN Bangla, among other national and international debate competitions.

"Along with academic courses, learning additional skills through debate will facilitate personal development," states Cynthia Karim, Moderator of the SUBLDS. "Possessing these skills will benefit members when applying for beginner jobs or internships," she continues. She further asserts, "SUBLDS helps students evaluate their career build-up skills from doing national and international debates, which will help them expand their potential under pressure."

University of Asia Pacific (UAP)

Situated in the capital's energetic and bustling Green Road area, UAP provides students with numerous opportunities to grow and develop beyond the classroom, boasting an array of over 15 clubs on campus.

The Central English Language Club is one of the dynamic clubs at UAP. UAP Central English Language Club fosters skill development in its members through the year-round organisation of events such as "Break the Barriers: A workshop on Mastering the Art of Public Speaking," "Horror Flash Fiction & Poetry Contest," "Exhibition on History of English Language," "Scavenger Hunt, Spelling Contest & Prize-giving Ceremony" amongst many others.

"Engaging in the English Language Club isn't just about words. It's a journey where students craft the language of success. Through meaningful discussions and eloquent expression, members not only refine their communication skills but also shape a narrative that resonates in the professional realm, laying the foundation for prosperous careers ahead," says Dr Afroza Aziz Suchana, Advisor, English Language Club, UAP.

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB)

ULAB is well-known for its distinctive approach to providing tertiary education. ULAB complements its innovative and one-of-a-kind curriculum with vast extra-curricular offerings, including a diverse and engaging host of student-led clubs.

The ULAB Digital Marketing Club (UMDC) has become one of ULAB's key student-led communities. The club provides members mentorship, networking sessions, and opportunities for collaboration. In addition, the club also holds inter and intra-university competitions, such as "Idea Hunters by UDMC," providing members and participants a platform to apply and showcase their skills.

"UMDC strives to facilitate its members into the marketing world through diverse club activities. Through workshops, seminars, and training sessions, we are enhancing the digital marketing skills among our members, opening doors to job opportunities, collaborations, and valuable insights," shares Muntasir Kadir, president of ULAB Digital Marketing Club.

United International University (UIU)

Nestled within lush greenery at United City, UIU aims to become the next great educational hub. UIU has an integrated approach to impart critical skills beyond academics to ensure students graduate as the next generation of leaders ready to scale the workforce.

The UIU Business Club helps business graduates prepare for the dynamic Bangladeshi corporate workplace. Additionally, UIU Business Club hosts numerous member development programs. Members also gain access to the club's vast alum network, providing them with the necessary knowledge and connections for corporate success.

Kazi Zubirul Haque Fayaz, President of UIU Business Club, states, "At UIU Business Club, we aim to assist our members in developing skill sets that will benefit them in the corporate sector by including them in various events. We support students in believing in their dreams and selves, and encourage them to dream large."

Uttara University (UU)

With a mission to facilitate the advancement and accessibility of knowledge, UU has established itself as an institute known for producing well-rounded graduates. UU has greatly emphasised learning inside and outside the classroom, encouraging students to partake in extracurricular activities alongside their studies.

UU Cybersecurity Club is one of UU's premier student organisations. The club also hosts an annual cybersecurity conference to raise universal cybersecurity awareness. As of late, the UU Cybersecurity Club has emerged as a beacon of achievement at Uttara University, ranking 9th in the coveted BUET CTF Contest 2023 and 12th in the SUST Orbitx 2023 Final CTF Contest.

"Getting involved with the Uttara University Cyber Security Club opens up opportunities for networking, exposure, and experience," states Rakibul Hasan Mishu, the club's General Secretary. "Students learn essential skills for employment in cybersecurity through seminars and CTF tournaments," he explains.

Today's competitive workforce demands well-rounded and skilled candidates. Hence, private university clubs are essential in upskilling students with skills required to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic work environment. Through participating in club events, students can gauge an idea of how things work in the real world. Furthermore, the upskilling, networking opportunities, and access to pools of alums these organisations provide prove invaluable in determining a student's future career trajectory.