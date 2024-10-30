Keeping it clean

A guide to selecting the best detergent for your washing machine

Whether you live in a small apartment in Dhaka or a suburban home in Chattogram, chances are you rely on your washing machine to do your laundry. However, many of us overlook a crucial aspect of this process: choosing the right detergent. The type of detergent you use can directly affect the performance of your washing machine and, more importantly, the quality of your wash.

Understanding different types of detergents

With various washing machines available in the market today, it's essential to understand which detergent is suitable for each type to ensure the longevity of your machine and the cleanliness of your clothes.

Powder detergents work well in machines with high water levels (such as top-load machines) and are great for cleaning clothes with heavy soiling. However, they may not dissolve completely in cold water, especially in areas with hard water, leaving residue on clothes or in the machine.

On the other hand, liquid detergents have gained popularity due to their convenience and versatility. They dissolve quickly, even in cold water, which is a significant advantage during the winter months when water temperatures drop.

As Md. Shadman Sadikin, Marketing Director of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd., points out, "Liquids are easier to use in machines due to their better dissolution, reduced residue, and enhanced fragrance."

Water quality in different parts of our country can vary, with some areas experiencing hard water. Hard water makes it difficult for detergents to dissolve properly, leading to residue on clothes. Choose a detergent that is specially formulated for hard water if you live in such an area.

Top-load washing machines

Top-load washing machines are a common sight in many Bangladeshi households due to their affordability and ease of use. These machines allow you to add clothes mid-cycle and typically use more water than their front-load counterparts.

Powder detergents work best for top-load washing machines. Since these machines use more water, they can effectively dissolve the powder and manage the foam produced. However, it's important to ensure that the detergent you choose doesn't produce excessive suds, which could damage the machine's motor over time.

Front-load washing machines

Front-load washing machines are becoming increasingly popular in urban areas like Dhaka, where space is often a constraint. These machines are more energy-efficient, using less water and electricity, but they also require specific types of detergent.

Sadikin emphasises, "We have introduced liquid detergents as we noticed the usage of washing machines is on the rise and liquid detergents dissolve faster than powders and are less likely to leave residue, ensuring that your machine remains clog-free."

Moreover, front-load machines can be more sensitive to residue buildup, so avoid using regular powder detergents, as these can leave clumps and reduce the machine's efficiency. For optimal results, opt for detergents labelled "HE" (high efficiency), which are readily available in supermarkets and grocery stores across Bangladesh.

Semi-automatic washing machines

Semi-automatic washing machines are still widely used in peri-urban areas of Bangladesh due to their affordability and manual water control, which allows users to save water.

These machines are less sensitive to the type of detergent used, but it's still advisable to opt for powder detergents that can generate moderate suds. Excess foam can overflow, especially if too much detergent is used, which is a common problem with semi-automatic machines. Therefore, it's best to use powder detergents designed for machine washes, which you can control easily in terms of quantity.

Choosing the right detergent for your washing machine isn't just about achieving clean clothes –it's about extending the life of your machine, ensuring efficiency, and protecting your garments.

As the market for washing machines grows in Bangladesh, so does the variety of detergents. When making your choice, always consider the type of machine you have, the water quality in your area, and whether you want to opt for an eco-friendly detergent.

By selecting the right product, you'll ensure that your washing machine performs at its best, saving you time, effort, and money in the long run.