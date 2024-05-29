Starved and taking no prisoners

There is no room for bummer this summer as co-hosts West Indies prepare to set aside their miseries of the past two editions. Instead, as the two-time champions and the first to achieve the feat, the Men in Maroon will be inclined to seek inspiration from past successes.

Since the 2022 T20 World Cup, the West Indies have played 16 T20Is, winning nine. More importantly, though, those wins materialised in their recent series victories against South Africa, India, and England – with the latter two coming at home in five-match encounters.

Led by Rovman Powell, the squad includes a band of monstrous stroke-makers – with Johnson Charles spearheading the batting at the top, followed by firepower of Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, the skipper himself, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder, providing the batters down the order with ample freedom to be in their elements.

The bowling is timid in comparison but there lies the most notable inclusion in Shamar Joseph, whose heroic performance during West Indies' historic Test victory against Australia earlier this year caught the selectors' eyes.

Another inexperienced bowler in the squad is spinner Gudakesh Motie, who has five T20I caps to his name. Motie will form the spin duo alongside Akeal Hosein, while seasoned campaigner Holder, Russell, and two Josephs comprise the fast-bowling unit.

No hosts or co-hosts have yet tasted title triumph after eight instalments since the competition's inception in 2007. Can the Windies achieve the improbable? At the very least, however, with a talented squad tailor-made to overwhelm the best of the best and a clear strategy in place, fans can expect an exciting display of Caribbean flair on the global stage.

SQUAD

Rovman Powell (C), Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie

KEY PLAYER

Akeal Hosein

Coming into the event as one of the top-ranked T20I bowlers, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein is primed to shoulder the responsibility of setting the tone as an opening bowler – a crucial task he was rightly entrusted with when India and England toured the West Indies last year. With tournament's playing conditions more conducive to spin, the 31-year-old's street-smart, miserly mode of operation can pave the way for the Men in Maroon in going the distance.

STRENGTH

Batting firepower galore

A team that can afford to sideline Kyle Mayers and also be at ease without Sunil Narine un-retiring to join the tournament roster speaks volumes of the enviable batting arsenal in their ranks. With familiarity of conditions, the co-hosts are bound to keep opposition bowlers on their toes throughout.

WEAKNESS

Bowling pales in comparison

Current set-up does not have fearsome quicks to strike fear into opposition hearts. Although in the two Josephs -- Alzarri and Shamar-- it could all spring back to life, realistically they would look to channel their energy into containing runs.

IMPACT PLAYER

Andre Russell

A highly sought-after franchise cricketer, Andre Russell brings a potent mix of power-hitting and fast-medium bowling. Among batters to have scored 900+ runs in the format, his career strike rate, 163.52, is among the top four. The big man lacks no incentive, having been left out of the 2022 edition's squad.

STAT ATTACK

T20 World Cup Appearance: 9th

T20 World Cup Performance: Played 39, Won 19, Lost 18, Tied 1, NR 1

DID YOU KNOW?

Daren Sammy is Saint Lucia's first international cricketer, and remains the only player to have led the team in two victorious campaigns.

FORM GUIDE: L, L, W, W, L, L, W, W, W, L