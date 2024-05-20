How to pick the right AC for your commercial space

In the bustling heart of Mirpur, Shafayet Hossain Khan launched his clothing business, KhanSaab Studio, in a quaint, sunlit space on the top floor. However, he soon realises the sweltering heat of the summer months keeps stifling his productivity. While Khan tries to keep his business running with a two-ton air conditioner (AC), the electricity bill seems to take a heavy toll on his expenses.

Like Khan, this dilemma is faced by many business owners across Bangladesh. In commercial spaces, air conditioning isn't just a luxury – it's a necessity as comfort can substantially influence productivity and customer satisfaction.

Choosing the right AC system

An expert from Samsung says, "If you have a relatively smaller space – for example 1000 sq. ft. to 1200 sq. ft. – a two-ton AC would suit you. However, for larger spaces, typically around 3000 sq. ft to 4000 sq. ft., we inspect the area first and then decide on capacity and type of AC you might need."

Hence, depending on their size and layout, commercial spaces may require different types of air conditioning systems. Before purchasing an AC unit, evaluate the specific needs of your business. Consider factors like the size of your space, the number of windows and doors, the local climate, and the average number of people in the space.

For example, central air conditioning systems distribute cooled air through a network of ducts and vents, ideal for large spaces with extensive square footage. Contrastingly, perfect for smaller commercial spaces or those with multiple small rooms ductless systems offer the flexibility of cooling specific areas independently without requiring extensive ductwork.

If you have a smaller commercial space, opt for brands that offer economical solutions. Two or three-ton units are ideal for small retail shops, bookstores, or offices requiring effective cooling without the extensive features and higher costs associated with larger units.

For larger spaces – over 2000 sq. ft. – consider brands renowned for their robust commercial systems. These brands are well-suited for expansive areas such as shopping centers, large offices, or luxury boutiques.

Also, consider the after-sales service and warranty offered by the manufacturer. A good warranty can safeguard your investment, while reliable customer service can resolve potential issues swiftly.

Energy efficiency

If you want to save energy, choose an AC unit with a high Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER). A high SEER rating means the air conditioner uses less energy to provide the same amount of cooling compared to units with lower SEER ratings. This increased efficiency directly translates into lower electricity bills.

Although more expensive up front, energy-efficient AC units can noticeably reduce energy bills in the long run. Look for units with Energy Star certifications, which meet strict energy efficiency guidelines set by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Professional installation

The complexity of commercial AC systems usually requires professional installation. Specialists are adept at placing units to optimise airflow and efficiency. Besides, incorrect sizing can lead to inefficient operation, higher energy costs, and premature wear and tear on the system.

According to an expert from Transcom, commercial spaces generally require an HVAC system, which stands for Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning and the usage of HVAC is increasing with time.

"Our expert team visits the site first for physical assessment. Apart from the AC installation cost, we also suggest our clients keep in mind the additional cost that may arise – installation of pipe, lines or other add-ons," he informed. Currently, Transcom is offering different types of options to choose from such as Samsung, Daikin, Midea and LG.

Investing in a good air conditioning system for your commercial space requires careful planning and consideration. By choosing the right type and ensuring proper maintenance, you can improve the comfort of your commercial environment while keeping operational costs in check. Remember, a well-maintained AC unit is more than just a cooling device – it's an investment in your business's future!