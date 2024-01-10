Being a bookworm on a busy schedule

I remember how I used to devour books back in middle school, flipping page after page until I was done with 300-page reads in just one night. However, last year, as a junior in high school, I barely managed to read fifty pages of a book that wasn't required for academic purposes. The only reason being I had no time – or so I thought.

This year, however, I've been trying a few ways to rekindle the bookworm in me. In the process, I've realised that I don't necessarily have to have my nose in a book in public 24/7 or trade TV time. And if you're in the same boat as me, here are a few tips that might come in handy.

Read what you actually want to read

Contrary to what's been ingrained in us, there really is no reason to be elitist about what you read. Reading should not feel like a chore. It should be a relaxing activity you look forward to with intrinsic motivation being key.

If you genuinely like a book, let it simmer in the back of your mind, creating anticipation for the next reading session. Don't feel pressured to read certain books just because they're considered classics. Explore different reading formats like graphic novels, short stories, or poetry – they can be more accessible and could reignite your passion for reading.

As a reader, it's important to recognise that not every book needs to be a literary masterpiece. It's perfectly fine if Oscar Wilde doesn't resonate with you after a long day of academic challenges. The joy of reading comes from what brings you happiness so dive into genres that make you want to read.

Do not set reading goals

Don't let guilt dictate your reading habits. It's okay to have a pile of books that are waiting to be read or a wishlist, but make sure you're in charge of your "goals" and it's not the other way around. The joy of reading lies in the freedom to explore, not in meeting arbitrary targets.

Setting reading goals can turn enjoyable pastimes into a stressful task. Instead of focusing on the quantity of books you read, concentrate on the quality of the reading experience. Allow yourself the freedom to savour each word, and don't hesitate to immerse yourself in a book for as long as it takes to fully appreciate it.

Join literary communities

Fitting in can be a good motivator, especially if you're otherwise lazy like I am. Read books recommended by friends, join book clubs, follow social media accounts, YouTube channels, blogs, or join Facebook groups.

The beauty of literature is often magnified when shared with others. Joining literary communities not only introduces you to diverse perspectives but also creates a supportive environment for your reading journey. Engaging in discussions about books, attending events, and sharing your thoughts with fellow enthusiasts adds a social dimension to your reading experience. Book clubs, both online and offline, provide opportunities to explore genres you might not have considered and broaden your literary horizons.

Visit bookstores and libraries with friends, and attend literary events, book fairs, and author signings. Browsing shelves and discovering new titles can reignite the excitement of reading. Share your thoughts, reflections, and recommendations to enhance your experience. Make reading a communal ritual to foster a sense of belonging.

Tune into e-books and audiobooks

Audiobooks and e-books provide a flexible solution, allowing you to enjoy literature during various activities. Audiobooks provide a hands-free option, making it convenient to absorb literature while multitasking. To enhance your experience further, pick engaging narrators who make stories come alive.

Make reading a ritual when you do have time

Instead of stealing time from other activities all the time, it is worthwhile to set aside dedicated time for reading when you're on vacation or have a weekend with no set plans. Establish a consistent reading routine during this time, whether it's a morning ritual with a cup of tea or a bedtime tradition cosied up in a warm blanket.

When you still approach reading in its ritualistic form every once in a while, it won't feel like you're "making time to read" but simply reading.