Sports Multimedia
Star Sports Multimedia
Fri May 31, 2024 02:56 AM
Last update on: Fri May 31, 2024 08:32 AM

Real gunning for 15th UCL, Dortmund dreaming of second: Who will win the final showdown?

History beckons for Real Madrid as they chase a record-breaking 15th UEFA Champions League title. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund, who are hoping to put an end to a 27-year wait for the trophy, stand in Real's way as determined underdogs. Will Real's experience prevail, or can Dortmund pull off a stunning upset? Tune in to The Daily Star's podcast 'Pitch Perfect' for an in-depth take on this epic showdown.

Probable lineups

Borussia Dortmund:
Kobel (GK), Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen, Sabitzer, Can, Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi, Fullkrug

Real Madrid::
Courtois (GK), Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior

Can Terzic plot fall of indomitable Real Madrid?

Highlights

*Real Madrid are unbeaten in their 12 matches in the competition this season (W8 D4) but, remarkably, this is the first time they have reached a European Cup/Champions League final without losing a match.

*Dortmund have lost only one of their last 11 European outings (W7 D3) though, keeping clean sheets in six of those games and scoring the first goal in nine of their last ten matches.

*Real Madrid have lost only one of their last 20 UEFA competition matches against German teams (W13 D6).

*Real's six matches against Bundesliga rivals this season produced four single-goal wins, two draws, and hugely testing experiences each time.

*The extra kicker is that Luka Modrić and Dani Carvajal could join Madrid legend Paco Gento as the only players to win the European Cup six times.

*Bellingham has scored four goals in 10 CL matches but have not scored since the group stage matches.

*Real are undefeated in any UEFA knockout final since defeat vs. Aberdeen in the Cup Winners Cup of 1983

 

Related topic:
Real MadridBorussia DortmundUCLChampions LeagueEdin TerzicCarlo Ancelotti
