Can Terzic plot fall of indomitable Real Madrid?

Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic will have to channel all his expertise into masterminding the game of his life to plot the downfall of Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley on Saturday.

Terzic's strategic acumen demands appreciation in their run to the final of the competition as he has managed to get his side to adapt to contrasting styles. But he is up against Ancelotti, a behemoth figure who will be playing in a record-extending sixth Champions League final.

A master in the competition, four-time winner Ancelotti has injected the idea of polymorphism into this Real Madrid side. In Europe's most elite competition this season, Los Blancos seemed to have absorbed the idea of becoming more fluid, taking the shape of whatever is in front in order to keep flowing.

Be it being aggressive in an attempt to clinch the tie at home against Bayern in the semifinal, or architecting the lowest of blocks away at Etihad in the quarters against defending champions Manchester City -- Real have displayed polarity in terms of approach against different oppositions this season. At times, they were willing to suffer for large portions of matches, and there were moments when they were eager to be on the front foot -- constantly adapting and entirely sold to the idea of doing whatever was necessary to stay alive in the competition.

"You see, there is no 'Ancelotti style' - there is no style for me because I change," Ancelotti told Times.

The hallmark of Real's attacking threats has been their willingness to create overloads on either side of the pitch, however, preferably on the left flank to spearhead attacks through

Vinicius Jr who has found the net five times and provided for his teammates in as many occasions this season. The drifting of Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham with the additional support of left-back Ferland Mendy on the left side have often allowed Real to gain numerical superiority to hurt oppositions.

With not-so-pacy Julian Ryerson playing at right-back and a 35-year-old Mats Hummels also covering that part of the defence, Los Blancos would have sights set on exploiting that flank through the sheer pace of Vinicius.

A lot will depend on how Dortmund will approach the game. One thing is for certain which is that Real would absolutely enjoy Dortmund taking initiative and for Terzic's men to play on the front foot from the onset, as it will suit Real's strength in more of a passive approach which could see them launch fast counter-attacks after recovering possession.

Starman Toni Kroos will once again be pivotal in setting Real's tempo and the extra onus will be on the likes of Julian Brandt and Marcel Sabitzer, Dortmund's number eights, to get their triggers right when pressing the 'German Sniper'.

For Dortmund, who have recorded an average possession of below 50 percent in Europe in contrast to 57 in the Bundesliga, their wingers will hold the key.

Individual brilliance from Dortmund wingers will be on demand to make points of differences. An in-form Jadon Sancho will once again look to make the pitch into his dancefloor from the right and will have Ryerson eager to supply him. The Englishman has been smart to pick up pockets of space while linking up with the others in the final third but has also shown great dribbling ability to go past players. Being inspired by what he did against PSG's Nuno Mendes in the semifinal, Sancho will definitely fancy his chances against Mendy.

On the other side, Karim Adeyami is expected to unsettle Dani Carvajal with pace and the Spaniard will also have to be wary about Dortmund left-back Ian Maatsen who needs no second invitation to fly forward and join attacks.

The hold-up play of Niclas Fullkrug has been a key component in making offensive transitions work for Dortmund. The 31-year-old striker has shown great ability with his back against the goal and is often keen to play on his faster-attacking partners to create incisive opportunities. He will also have Hummels complement him utilising their aerial prowess, an aspect

Dortmund will most definitely look to use, especially because of the lack of aerial threat from Real.

Terzic and Dortmund will be up against it to trump the enigma that is Real Madrid for they can win a game despite being tactically outplayed the entire duration of a game.

Terzic's side will have no room to second guess themselves and will have to be at their absolute best, making sure to go for the kill because if they leave even the slightest of openings, Real, like they most often do, will conjure up the Boogeyman within to haunt yet another side late in the game.