AFP, Rio de Janeiro
Wed Jul 9, 2025 09:17 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 9, 2025 09:26 AM

Ancelotti Jr steps out of father’s shadow with Botafogo job

PHOTO: AFP

Davide Ancelotti, the son of Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti, has been appointed as the new coach of Botafogo, the Rio de Janeiro-based club said on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Ancelotti is set for his first head coaching job after serving as an assistant to his father at Real Madrid, Everton, Napoli and Bayern Munich.

He will replace Renato Paiva who was dismissed after Botafogo's last 16 exit at the Club World Cup.

Ancelotti has signed a contract until the end of 2026.

He moved to Brazil to be part of his father's coaching staff with the national team but was released from his role to allow him to take over at Botafogo.

Carlo Ancelotti left Real Madrid at the end of last season after being named Brazil coach on May 12. He is the first foreigner to lead the record five-time World Cup winners since 1965.

Davide Ancelotti Carlo Ancelotti football
