Ecstasy and controversy: Comeback kings Real stun Bayern to reach UCL final

Real Madrid produced a spectacular comeback against Bayern Munich to reach the Champions League final on Wednesday with Joselu striking twice in the dying minutes, earning them a 2-1 win to progress 4-3 on aggregate. Alphonso Davies smashed the visiting German giants ahead in the second half but record 14-time winners Madrid produced a sensational comeback with Joselu netting in the 88th and 91st minutes. Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer made his first error leading goal since 2021 in the competition which gifted Real their first goal and the Bavarians had a controversial offside decision that went against them late in the game.

The Daily Star's sports podcast Pitch Perfect brings you a spirited discussion on all the major events that transpired in the game in its latest episode.

INTERESTING FACTS

**Real Madrid reached their 18th European final (European Cup and Champions League), the most, and seven more than AC Milan.

**Carlo Ancelotti will be managing his sixth Champions League final, two more than any other coach in the history of the competition.

**The loss was Bayern Munich's 11th defeat against Real which is the most a side has lost against a particular opposition in the Champions League.

**Real came back to win a game after conceding the first goal on four occasions in the Champions League this season, the most by a side in a single campaign since the Los Blancos's record of doing it in five matches in the 2016-17 when they went on to lift the trophy.

**Manuel Neuer's error leading to the second goal was his first in the competition since he made a meal out of Kylian Mbappe's shot in Bayern's first-leg quarterfinal against PSG in 2021.