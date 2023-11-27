News Multimedia
Most Viewed

The new AL nominees

Awami League has nominated 71 new candidates for the 12th national election. 

Watch Star Newsbytes to find out.

Shakib Al Hasan gets AL nomination from Magura-1

Shakib gets AL nomination from Magura-1

1d ago
Awami League announces names of nominated candidates

16 districts where AL banking on same candidates

1d ago

Full list of Awami League candidates for 2024 polls

1d ago
Awami League nomination forms

Sales of AL nomination forms down 17pc from 2018

6d ago
Shakib submits 3 nomination forms

2024 national polls: Shakib submits 3 nomination forms to AL office

6d ago
|রাজনীতি

সিলেট বিভাগে স্বতন্ত্র কিংবা ‘ডামি’ প্রার্থী হচ্ছেন যারা

‘ব্যারিস্টার সুমন’ নামে জনপ্রিয় যুবলীগের কেন্দ্রীয় কমিটির সাবেক এ আইন বিষয়ক সম্পাদক রোববারই নিজের প্রার্থিতা ঘোষণা করেন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ইসরায়েল-হামাস যুদ্ধ

ইসরায়েল-হামাস যুদ্ধবিরতি ২ দিন বাড়ছে: কাতার

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
