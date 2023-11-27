News Multimedia The new AL nominees Star Newsbytes Mon Nov 27, 2023 07:46 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 28, 2023 01:34 AM Video of কোন কোন আসনে নতুন প্রার্থী মনোনয়ন দিয়েছে আ. লীগ Awami League has nominated 71 new candidates for the 12th national election. Watch Star Newsbytes to find out. For all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel. Related topic: seats with new AL nominationsAwami League nominated 71 new candidatesAwami League nominationAwami League nomination for election 2024 Click to comment Comments Comments Policy
