I heard myself speak today

It made me want to

Cut out my tongue.

But I could not anticipate

The loss of a tongue

Or the alien muscles I had

cultivated myself

As an unsuspecting replacement

The loss of teeth

is felt in bloodied gaps

Under a restless, rolling tongue

But a missing tongue isn't

detected

Until you play back

That video daring

Your brother to down

A wasabi ball

That sets his tongue alight

And you realise yours is

no longer there to combust

Until you mouth your own

Name into a silver backed mirror

and are only handed

Germanic dissonance

I have recently been

writing

Of what the virus has taken

Taking inventory:

A tongue trained to never

be lost

Half of self

Company that now only hears

The invasion; foreign

Taste lacing my mouth

Knuckles bloodied banging

on plexiglass screens

Trying to shatter your way

Through;

watch your Mother's parched lipstick

lips pucker sweetly

O, like in the English orange—

Incapable

of even miming your

own name.

You breed scales, slit

eyes, and forked tongues

and are taken aback

At your own

Mutilation

floored that they would not

rest at the kohinoor, or severed

Muslin thumbs—

But take your forks and

your fangs too

Then charge you for it

in decades of proficiency tests

cut out your tongue

bottle it

To later chuck into the ocean

And wait

for it to grow back

as your own.

Amreeta Lethe is a Sub editor at Star Books and Literature and the Editor-in-Chief at The Dhaka Apologue. Find them @lethean._ on Instagram.