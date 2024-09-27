Valley of blood

teardrops trickling down / the valley / mingling with the static— / hollow waves of Kaptai lake

our hills are bleeding—

teardrops trickling down

the valley

mingling with the static—

hollow waves of Kaptai lake,

underneath which lie

ancestral lands—

drowned,

but not forgotten.

villages ablaze—

beneath the

scorched earth,

lie smoldering

essence

of past inhabitants—

fleeing on foot,

carrying their cultures

their traditions

in their heart,

searching for safety

in the depths of the forest.

our hills are bleeding—

gunshots

blare through the valleys,

and our brethren lie

bleeding,

as death gently

puts them to rest,

tucked away from the world of hate.

moshal jole—

hands raised in protest

as we march down the rajpoth

in step with our adibashi brethren,

injustice no longer

will we tolerate,

our resistance

shall shatter these

shackles of suppression.

justice and liberation

shall be our destination,

united in love

we forever will

march forward.

Kashfia Nahreen, an aspiring poet and writer, is pursuing a Master's in Creative Writing at the University of Liberal Arts. Vocal and loud, she is a steadfast intersectional feminist. Other works are available @the.k.atelier.