Valley of blood
our hills are bleeding—
teardrops trickling down
the valley
mingling with the static—
hollow waves of Kaptai lake,
underneath which lie
ancestral lands—
drowned,
but not forgotten.
villages ablaze—
beneath the
scorched earth,
lie smoldering
essence
of past inhabitants—
fleeing on foot,
carrying their cultures
their traditions
in their heart,
searching for safety
in the depths of the forest.
our hills are bleeding—
gunshots
blare through the valleys,
and our brethren lie
bleeding,
as death gently
puts them to rest,
tucked away from the world of hate.
moshal jole—
hands raised in protest
as we march down the rajpoth
in step with our adibashi brethren,
injustice no longer
will we tolerate,
our resistance
shall shatter these
shackles of suppression.
justice and liberation
shall be our destination,
united in love
we forever will
march forward.
Kashfia Nahreen, an aspiring poet and writer, is pursuing a Master's in Creative Writing at the University of Liberal Arts. Vocal and loud, she is a steadfast intersectional feminist. Other works are available @the.k.atelier.
Comments