They came out at sunset.

First, they would start with a low chirp.

Then gradually they grew louder and louder.

Everything would seem a mystery then. As if they were invoking the demons themselves. The deeper the night, the louder the sound.

People always seemed to brush them off, but not me. I would always grow more restless as their sound grew louder. I couldn't sleep. I couldn't hide. They seemed to follow me everywhere. Why didn't they go away? Why were they haunting me like a tragedy?

I wished I could wipe them out completely. I couldn't see them and that made them more powerful. There was something uncanny about the sounds they made–I am telling you. The scathing and eerie memory they left me with as I left them and their sound was the terrific shape that I noticed when I first met one of them. When my skin touched them, they seemed to chirp more horrendously and made me want to scream louder, but I didn't. That was the first and last time I ever encountered one of them and then I left them behind in the jungle that grew by my place, of course, after draining its life out of it completely. One of the most horrendous entities in my entire life, I am warning you–those Crickets! I couldn't tolerate their proud existence, so I wiped the life out of one of them. Now I can sleep at peace. Finally.