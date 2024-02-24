Rifat Munim on Bangladeshi fiction: ‘This is a diverse terrain you are going to tread on’

When Rifat Bhai and I sat down to talk about Bangladeshi fiction one evening, last year, in the golden glow of the Daily Star Books cubicle, we veer messily, into and out of topics and time periods. We're there to discuss Bangladesh: A Literary Journey Through 50 Short Stories (Bee Fiction, 2023), the first short story anthology Rifat Munim has compiled after a lifetime spent reading and eventually translating literature, having worked for over six years as a literary editor at The Daily Star and Dhaka Tribune. I had close to eight questions that I wanted to ask him about his relationship with Bangladesh's literary scene; he answers in twos and threes at one go, without even knowing I would've asked him to address each of these points. Our conversation shoots off and stutters in random directions, from the literary heyday of the 90s to how customs charges make it difficult to bring one's own books into the country. We discuss the unwieldy, exciting process of putting a book together.

Bangladesh, like its namesake and much like my conversation with its editor, spills in many directions. Syed Shamsul Haq's "A Life Like A Story", steeped in political realism, rests in the collection alongside Anwara Syed Huq's magic realistic "Hands", translated to the English by Shabnam Nadiya. There are stories by Syed Waliullah, Shaheen Akhtar, Syed Mujtaba Ali, Selina Hossain, Akhteruzzaman Elias. Translations by Naeem Mohaiemen, Shahroza Nahrin, Fakrul Alam, Arunava Sinha, Noora Shamsi Bahar. It is a heavy book—I struggled to carry it when I first received my copy—and the scope of its stories, the literary strains it covers, and the writers and translators it puts in dialogue with each other would spill messily out of any reader's hands. "With this book I wanted to show how diverse Bangladeshi literature is", Rifat Bhai reiterates through our hour-and-half-long chat. These are the anthologies that, as a reader, I find most exciting—the books unconcerned with "organising" a literary landscape into a neat picture, books that are more interested in difference, contradiction, movement.

An anthology can be an equalising force as much as it can select and exclude. A glimpse at this book shows a dialogue forming within and beyond literary timelines: in the table of contents, we have commercially popular writers like Humayun Ahmed listed alongside academically revered writers like Syed Manzoorul Islam. We have literary giants such as Akhtaruzzaman Elias listed alongside emerging translators. How do you edit an anthology? And what do you think the form can accomplish?

Back in 2021, I attended a four-day virtual workshop focused on the challenges of literary translation and editing translation. It was organised by the Commonwealth Foundation. On the second day, acclaimed writer and Chinese to English translator Jeremy Tiang—who was the 2022 International Booker Prize jury member and who has written powerful essays about decolonising translation—stressed that the best way to promote the writing of a particular language or country on to the world stage is through anthologies because an anthology presents to publishers, critics and editors of the target language a variety of writers who each have their different ways of storytelling. I totally agree with Jeremy.

But different editors make different choices. The most important aspect of an anthology is to decide on the angles or themes around which an editor wants to organise their book. An anthology may focus on a particular theme, such as the partition of India, the Liberation War of Bangladesh, feminism, modernism, etc., or it may aim to feature powerful writers from different eras. In my case, in addition to my personal attachment to Bangla fiction, my working experience as a literary editor shaped my choices. As a literary editor, and also while working closely with the directors of Dhaka Lit Fest, I felt there was, and still is, a serious lack of an anthology that makes a comprehensive attempt to introduce foreign readers to the richness of Bangla fiction emanating from Bangladesh. Yes, there are many anthologies but they either exclude many important writers of our Bangla fiction on arbitrary grounds or they combine original English writing with translation of Bengali writing.

Therefore, I wanted to present an anthology focussed solely on the translation of Bangla fiction that would be inclusive both in terms of containing the representative authors from the 1950s to the 1990s and showcasing the rich diversity of our fiction. Above all, I wanted to give the target audience a sense of how the modernist, Marxist and feminist impulses of Bangla fiction from this part of Bengal have evolved into newer strains that not only challenge European modes of storytelling but also combine western and non-western traditions of storytelling. I also wanted to make sure that all the seasoned and emerging translators of our fiction are represented in this anthology.

But no matter how hard you try and how thoroughly you research, there comes that inevitable moment when you have to include some at the expense of some others. That's the tricky part of editing an anthology like this one. A couple of writers have alleged that they have been excluded even though they belong to the 1990s generation. Their allegation is true but this is not a 3000-page academic anthology. It has to exclude some and it does not mean the excluded writers are not great writers.

The unifying principle for this anthology is the thematic and stylistic diversity and development of our Bangla fiction. That's precisely why popular writers like Humayun Ahmed and Imdadul Haq Milon are selected alongside Hasan Azizul Haque, Akhtaruzzaman Elias, Selina Hossain, Rizia Rahman, Qayes Ahmed, Manju Sarkar, Wasi Ahmed, and Shaheen Akhtar, among others. Some readers/writers have expressed disapproval about including popular writers in this book. The popular elements in Humayun and Milon's work do not disprove the fact that they both have written very powerful stories and novels and plays. While editing an anthology of classic authors of Bangla fiction, if an editor includes Tarashankar, Manik, and Bibhutibhushon but excludes Sharatchandra because he was a popular writer, then I'll say this is a poor editorial choice.

I am a politically oriented literary critic with some solid fondness for innovative and authentic storytelling techniques. But my own predilections should have no bearing on the choices I make as an editor. As an editor, my job is to make sure that every significant aspect or strain of our literature is represented.

This is an excerpt of the interview. Read the full discussion on Star Literature and The Daily Star's websites.

Sarah Anjum Bari is a writer and editor teaching Rhetoric and pursuing an MFA in the Nonfiction Writing Program at the University of Iowa, USA. Reach her at [email protected].