October An unfinished poem

Glamorous lightweight raindrops

from the October sky keep

my swollen heart in a secluded

place, mostly on Sunday nights.

These readymade, numerous notions of

making

progress, at once, turn my methodical

garden of words upside down and

i end up getting the constant feel of

being one of the most miserable pieces

on this planet, called Mother Earth.

Truth be told, while feeling

an abrupt urge of being a perfectionist in

words and creating suspense, i keep on

building

up a mock-epic out of my legendary hours

spent on endless failures in this

line-making process.

The regret remains and also prepares

my sanity to head over for a long holiday

and turn my bedtime stories into like

an impure incense to

spread their vaporous nuisance all over my overwhelming chest.

The reverse energy to fight the fear of being a loser at the climax point of writing does not seem to make my heart happy

at those miserable hours with scribbling.

Thus, my nights are put to an improper

sleep and i have the most horrible dreams

about the funnel of my insane voyages to fantasy

and

let me tell you beforehand that every freaking time it only leads to a long time to lament until the discovery of a new story.

Purbita Das is currently trying to find the lost pieces of her existence through words, at the same time, doing her post graduation in Linguistics and ELT at the University of Dhaka.