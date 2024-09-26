Star Literature
Purbita Das
Thu Sep 26, 2024 07:30 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 26, 2024 07:30 PM

Star Literature
POETRY

My heart's longevity comes from my maa's magnifying kindness

Maa, you are an endless exhibition / of sweet-sour happiness
Purbita Das
Thu Sep 26, 2024 07:30 PM
Design: Maisha Syeda

Show me my next adventure under your guide 

I will always try to be your favorite child.

Maa, you are an endless exhibition 

of sweet-sour happiness that has 

evolved gradually from your growing-up days playing along with the genes discovered through the actions of 

your superlative kindness.

Your name and title should be 

there in the example chart provided 

by the definition of 'powerhouse', 

found in engineering books. 

Powerhouses don't have a sense 

of how to rectify a bond when it's 

in a dilapidated mess.

 

But you and only you certainly do, mum.

The terminal that we can endure, survive and fight on a daily basis because of your constant rush in our household, is something that has kept all of us affixed to the envelope of well-being during every mental collapse we face after a certain period of happiness. 

 

Your nice countenance, a generous gift from God 

upon hearing the chuckles of 

The Eiffel Tower;

Yet, maa, I have always been wondering why on earth folks used to mock your bodily features for absolutely no reason at all, avoiding the necessity of always appreciating God's creation. 

 

 

Purbita Das is currently trying to find the lost pieces of her existence through words, at the same time, doing her post graduation in Linguistics and ELT at the University of Dhaka.

