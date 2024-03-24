Can loneliness be a disease?
I better get diagnosed with it.
I want to be isolated, aloof;
Yet, yearning for a soul's embrace lingers.
Can hallucination be a disease?
I think I'm hallucinating—
Of my phone vibrating,
when it is not;
Assurance of having a text,
when there is none;
Maybe someone remembered my name?
Only to be forgotten in the next moment.
Can longing be a disease?
Pain persists longer than pleasure.
Haven't I felt it?
Haven't I seen it crippling towards darkness?
Haven't I tried to escape it?
Haven't I feared to clasp onto it?
Yet, I'm desperately longing for it—
By distracting myself:
Smiling, while looking at the digital tapestry;
Blushing, while dreaming over technology's embrace;
Sinking, while immersing within cacophonies;
Shattering, while Like-ing/Care-ing/ Love-ing the luminous smiley faces;
by being numb, with each teardrop
by being distant, at every touch
by being dead, in every breath.
Drowning with
Insufficience, inconvenience, incompetence;
Am I allowed to hold on to you?
But you are waves of serendipity,
Moving forward in each clutch,
Penetrating through the ever increasing void
Of my fingers, skin and mind;
Never stopped for a moment, never looked back—
While I'm drowning,
I drown within your unrecollected memory.
Rohini Zakaria Oishee is a lecturer of English at East West University. Sparks of poetry tend to flicker within her the night before the exam. You can reach her at [email protected].
