"Attention passengers.

The next train arriving is a B train traveling westbound towards Boston College.

Please stand clear of the closing doors."

Hop on, squeeze

between bodies against bodies against face

against bags and sweaty hands of children.

Swing back and forth,

catch yourself from falling into someone's lap instead,

knock your head on sticky glass,

tossing and turning on squeaky tracks.

Taste, the tang of rusty metal, sweetness of snacks.

Stop, collect more bodies.

Squeeze, make space.

Breathe, as little as possible.

Tossing and turning on squeaky tracks.

It's 8:30 pm and the sun is just setting.

Back home the sun would've set long before.

Right now the Isha Azaan would be blaring.

But here–

the final screech of wheels on the rails,

bodies against bodies against stroller against

doors.

Hop off, breathe.

A quiet lull.

Gaze at the dying sun,

cinnamon-lavender sky,

memories of a lullaby.

Bulbul pakhi moyna tiye

Ayna ja na gaan shuniye.

Birds you can no longer find—hear

them sing

Songs of distant forests

and blue rivers,

Dur dur boner gaan

Nil nil nodir gaan.

Set aside milk, rice, and shondesh

Dudhbhaat debo shondesh makhiye...

Watch them go stale

and forgotten–

Cling

to the tune of your mother's voice,

guiding yours

to a time trapped in a chrysalis.

Your first song on stage

She taught you to sing

All this time you thought it was about birds in the sky,

But was it really about

long-winded goodbyes?

Jhilmil jhilmil jhorna jethay

Kulkul kulkul roj boye jay

Byangoma byangomi golpo shunay

Rajar kumar ponkhiraj chore jay.

Bhorbela pakhna mele diye tora–

Eli ki bolna shei desh beriye?

Bulbul pakhi moyna tiye

Ayna ja na gaan shuniye.

Farah Masud is a collector of stories, seeker of metaphor in daily life, and weaver of terrible rhymes.