Anonto prem

It is as if I've loved you and only you,

Hundreds of times, in hundreds of forms

In life after life, age after age, again and again!

Forever, and with an enchanted heart,

I wove necklaces of lyrics

Which you'd wear beautifully,

Accepting my gifts gracefully,

Life after life, age after age, again and again!

The more I hear stories from far away times

Of agonies lovers endured in ages long past,

Of tales of unions and separations

And whenever I look at events of days of yore,

Piercing the veil of darkness of times past

They appear in the form of an eternal star

In your visage.

The two of us float forward

In the current of a union

Emanating from eternity.

The two of us keep frolicking

Amidst millions of lovers,

Whose eyes moisten with tears of separation

Or light up with bashfulness as they meet—

In a love transcendental but in a guise all new

In love everlasting, but of this very day and age!

Translated by Fakrul Alam Fakrul Alam is Bangabandhu Chair Professor, Department of History, University of Dhaka.