Unlocking the health potential of Ramadan: fasting benefits and nutritional strategies

Since more than 1400 years ago, Muslims have fasted by abstaining from food and drink from dawn to dusk during Ramadan as a must-do task. Fasting during this month, one of the five key pillars of Islam, is not only a religious obligation but also a time for spiritual reflection and self-discipline. However, beyond its spiritual significance, fasting for 12–14 hours during Ramadan, a form of intermittent fasting, is associated with a range of health benefits supported by scientific research.

Potential health benefits of fasting in Ramadan:

• Better blood sugar control: Fasting can enhance insulin sensitivity, which can positively impact blood sugar control, prevent type 2 diabetes, and potentially benefit individuals with type 2 diabetes.

• Cardiovascular health: Research suggests that fasting during Ramadan is associated with improvements in cardiovascular health by reducing blood pressure, bad cholesterol (LDL), markers of inflammation, and increasing good cholesterol (HDL).

• Weight management: Fatigue can lead to a reduction in calorie intake, which can contribute to weight management. Once your body has used up its sugar stores, it begins to burn fat to provide energy, and weight loss occurs.

• Improved digestive health: Fasting enhances digestive health by enabling the digestive system to rest, which allows the gut to cleanse and strengthen its lining.

• Psychological well-being: During the fasting process, the blood in the human body is filled with more endorphins along with other hormones, which in turn may give you a feeling of well-being and great mental health.

Food and drink choices during non-fasting hours:

Do not forget to hydrate during non-fasting hours. Drink at least 10 glasses of plain water from Iftar to Suhoor. Do not overload yourself with food while breaking the fast. After plain water, you may have soup, low-fat milk, or fresh fruit juice without added sugar, and then eat the main course 10 or 15 minutes later. This will prevent excessive food intake by giving you a sense of fullness, which in turn will help your digestive system.

Half of your Iftar plate should be filled with fruits and vegetables, as they provide nutrients with very few calories, and the remaining half should be filled with protein and whole grains. Consume a substantial quantity of proteins, including lentils, whole legumes, fish, chicken, seafood, dairy products, and eggs.

Limit heavy, creamy, and fried foods, as well as salty and sugary dishes. Rather than frying, it is recommended to use other methods of cooking, such as steaming, stir-frying in a small amount of oil, and baking. Avoid caffeinated drinks such as coffee, tea, and cola because caffeine can make some people urinate more often, which may lead to dehydration.

If you are fasting, do not skip the Suhoor meal. Eating the right food at this point is key to helping to reduce cravings later in the day. Suhoor tends to include plenty of white rice or white bread in our culture, but these will only cause a glucose spike in your blood.

However, as the sugar breaks down, it typically follows this spike with a sharp decline. This flactuation will activate the craving centre in your brain, telling you that more food is needed. Instead, opt for a fiber- and protein-rich meal.

Include vegetables, pulses, lean meats such as baked fish or chicken, and boiled or poached eggs in your diet, and that is a good way to keep from being hungry later in the day.

Carbohydrates are a fundamental component of the majority of meals. Choosing whole grains like brown rice and whole-wheat bread over refined grains like white rice and white bread is recommended.

Include healthy fats from sources such as avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil in your diet. Healthy fats are essential for various bodily functions and contribute to satiety.

The writer is a medical biochemist working at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, Dhaka.

E-mail: [email protected]