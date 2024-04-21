Popcorn brain has become an innovative term describing a cognitive state where the brain rapidly jumps from one thought to another, just like how popcorn kernels pop spontaneously. Cognitive refers to the mental process of knowing, learning, and understanding things. Individuals with popcorn brains may notice increased forgetfulness, difficulty concentrating, heightened stress levels, and a sense of mental fatigue. These symptoms can negatively impact productivity and overall mental well-being. Researchers have linked the proliferation of 'social media' to shorter attention spans, exacerbating the prevalence of popcorn brains among some individuals.

Nevertheless, the irresistible use of social media affects our brains in several ways. The continuous influx of information and stimuli from various sources contributes to a scattered and fragmented mental state. This popcorn term is linked to struggling to focus on one task amidst digital distractions. These constant assaults of distractions lead to an attention lag fragmented by the constant switching of tasks.

Psychologists widely attribute social media to being a major factor, as concentration struggles are prevalent among various mental health disorders. Excessive scrolling and browsing of new posts, screen actions, and advertisements trigger a small dopamine release that rewards the brain and fuels the cycle. Over time, always needing attention and quickly switching between tasks can make someone feel restless in their mind. It becomes difficult to focus on what is a priority for them.

Additionally, smartphones emit blue light and electromagnetic radiation, which are known to directly harm users' eyesight, neck, and spine, including poor sleep or insomnia. The World Health Organisation has described a global epidemic of sleeplessness, with approximately two-thirds of adults failing to obtain the recommended 7-8 hours of sleep each night. It is also dangerous to sleep near a smartphone.

