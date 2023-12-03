New pneumococcal vaccination guidelines: what adults need to know

Streptococcus pneumoniae infection is a common cause of pneumonia in adults. Vaccines have helped reduce some strains, but new ones have emerged, leading to the development of three recommended vaccines: PCV15, PCV20, and PPSV23. Recently, CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (ACIP) updated the new pneumococcal vaccination guideline.

For healthy adults under 65, pneumococcal vaccination is not typically recommended. Adults aged 19–64 with health issues should get either PCV20 or PCV15 followed by PPSV23 a year later if they have not had a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine before. If PCV20 is given, PPSV23 is not needed. Those in the same age group who have had just one dose of PPSV23 should receive PCV15 or PCV20 at least a year after their PPSV23 shot.

If adults aged 19–64 with health issues (or healthy adults aged 65+) have received PCV13 alone, they should get PCV20 or PPSV23 a year later. For adults over 65 without prior vaccination, PCV20 or PCV15, followed by PPSV23 a year later, is recommended. These vaccines cover similar strains, but the duration and type of immunity can differ. Some might need re-immunisation.

Previous guidelines suggested PPSV23 alone (2 doses) or PCV13 followed by PPSV23. It is important to consult healthcare providers for personalised recommendations on pneumococcal vaccination based on age, health status, and prior vaccinations.