Leading Singapore oncologists share innovations and insights in breast cancer care

Dr Preetha Madhukumar and Dr Sim Yirong, two of Singapore's distinguished medical professionals in the field of breast oncology, recently visited Bangladesh and had an interview with Star Health. The interview provided valuable insights into breast cancer care and highlighted the importance of addressing the challenges faced by patients in various healthcare systems.

Assistant Professor Preetha Madhukumar, a senior consultant at the National Cancer Centre Singapore, stands out with her extensive background in breast surgery and surgical oncology. With an impressive array of qualifications from institutions like the Royal College of Surgeons in Glasgow, she brings over two decades of experience and expertise to her patients.

Dr Sim Yirong is an associate consultant in surgical oncology at the same centre. Dr Yirong's education spans across continents, having earned her medical degree and PhD from the University of Cambridge, followed by a fellowship with the Royal College of Surgeons Edinburgh. Her focus on breast cancer research and education positions her at the forefront of advancements in the treatment and management of breast cancer.

Together, they represent the cutting-edge services in breast oncology available at Singapore General Hospital, ensuring that patients have access to comprehensive and compassionate care backed by the latest research and technological advancements in the medical field. They shared valuable insights into breast cancer care and genetic counselling.

In an answer to the question of why people should seek breast cancer care in Singapore, they stated that the high standards of healthcare in Singapore, particularly in oncology care, is the traction behind this. They emphasised that the advanced care for breast cancer makes a significant difference in patient outcomes.

Dr Madhukumar mentioned the importance of early detection and management of breast cancer, highlighting the continuity of care and multidisciplinary approach provided by their centre. She also discussed a six-month to one-year fellowship programme, which offers doctors exposure to various aspects of breast cancer care, including tumour boards, radiology, and genetic counselling.

The conversation then shifted to genetic counselling and its significance in breast cancer diagnosis and risk assessment. Dr Yirong stressed the importance of educating the general public, not just medical professionals, about the benefits of genetic testing, citing the example of Angelina Jolie. She discussed how genetic counselling can help individuals make informed decisions about their cancer risk and preventive measures.

The doctors also addressed the issue of affordability and accessibility of genetic counselling and advanced medical tests, especially in developing countries like Bangladesh and India. They emphasised the need for cost-effective solutions, such as awareness campaigns, physical exams, and early detection measures for high-risk individuals.

The conversation touched upon breast cancer treatment options, including breast reconstruction. Dr Yirong mentioned that modern treatments allow patients to preserve their appearance through various techniques like implants, flaps, and minimally invasive surgeries. They emphasised the importance of aesthetics and body image for patients' overall well-being.

They were very candid in discussing the challenges faced by patients from developing countries. They highlighted the importance of equitable access to healthcare resources, proper training of healthcare professionals, and the need for early diagnosis.

In closing, the doctors emphasised the significance of breast cancer awareness, early detection, and timely treatment. They encouraged public education and the training of primary care physicians to improve breast cancer outcomes.