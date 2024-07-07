Knowing more about ‘moralogy’

Since the millennium, global unrest has surged, heightening the risk of social upheaval. Today, corruption remains a critical issue. While good governance and well-functioning institutions are vital in combating corruption, they are insufficient without a moral upliftment among the populace. Achieving a sustainable, corruption-free society hinges on fostering moral values. Moreover, as scholars delve into measuring happiness, they find that kindness—a key pillar of morality—significantly impacts not only individual happiness but also broader societal well-being.

Mental health promotion and wellness activities are gaining traction today, influenced by science and culture, which shape our "social ethos," including morality and lifestyle. Sadly, our education system often neglects moral education, leaving us uninformed about the importance of aiding the hugely impoverished community.

Studies show that unethical behaviour diminishes happiness, highlighting that moral education and health are essential social assets. Schools play a crucial role in nurturing young minds and enhancing their mental well-being. Introducing a science-based approach to morality could significantly boost our internal health and help us live in harmony with nature.

Japan's emphasis on moral education has gained recognition, particularly through the concept of "moralogy," developed by Japanese philosopher Dr Hiroike Chikuro. Founder of Reitaku University and the Moralogy Institute. He aimed to create a method for perfecting individual character by studying and practicing both traditional and contemporary moral values. His work underscores the impact of moral culture on mental health, especially among youth. Kindivists are going to honour the 100th anniversary of 'Moralogy' this year.

By integrating moral values at schools and religious centres, we can transform our society, fostering virtues such as kindness, forgiveness, and generosity.

