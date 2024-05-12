Ensuring effective governance for pandemic preparedness

In an urgent letter addressed to the Co-Chairs and Vice-Chairs of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body Bureau, the Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005), and WHO Member States, concerns have been raised regarding the governance of the proposed Pandemic Agreement. As negotiations continue, it is imperative to emphasise principles of leadership and accountability, ensuring that governance arrangements are robust and enduring.

The proposed establishment of a Conference of the Parties (COP) akin to climate agreements is commendable, providing a platform for sustained focus on pandemic preparedness and response. However, it is urged that heads of state and government participate regularly, not solely during extraordinary meetings, given the ever-present threat of pandemics. Additionally, annual meetings of the COP are advocated for, rather than the proposed five-year interval, to maintain vigilance against evolving pandemic threats.

Furthermore, the letter highlights the necessity of regular reporting, preferably annually, to address potential gaps in preparedness promptly. An independent Secretariat hosted by WHO is recommended to ensure transparency and accountability, fostering inclusive participation of civil society stakeholders.

Ultimately, the governance of the Pandemic Agreement must be steadfast and adaptable, laying a foundation for long-term effectiveness. Decisions made now will shape the trajectory of pandemic preparedness for decades to come, underscoring the urgency of robust governance arrangements.