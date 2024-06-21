We should have scored 170: Shanto

Bangladesh were outplayed in every department in their 28-run loss (DLS) to Australia in their first Super Eight fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Antigua today as skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was left regretting not putting up a decent enough total on the board.

Bangladesh were restricted to 140 for eight before Australia cruised to 100 for two in 11.2 overs and took the game on DLS method in a rain-affected encounter at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

"Wicket looked good, little slow, but we should've scored 170, I felt," Shanto, who top-scored for the Tigers with a 36-ball 41, said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Having made just 26 runs in the first four games of this tournament, Shanto, however, sounded relieved to finally get some runs, ending a lean patch in the shortest format.

"Enjoying taking responsibility and I love to do that. So far doing alright. Hopefully, I can contribute more," he added.

Bangladesh lost opener Tanzid Tamim in the very first over but still managed to get to a decent start, scoring 39 for the loss of a solitary wicket in the Powerplay. In-form batter Towhid Hridoy scored a brisk 28-ball 40 before becoming the final victim of hat-trick hero Pat Cummins in the final over but it was not enough on a good-looking pitch as Australia bowlers made scoring much more difficult for the Tigers in the latter overs.

The Tigers also promoted Rishad Hossain up the batting order at number four, but the youngster, who has made a name for himself for scoring quick runs, failed to leave an impression with the willow today.

Shanto felt that some sort of a gamble was demanded going up against a strong side like Australia. "Playing against this team, we should gamble, today Rishad came at 4 to tackle the spinners, he's a big-hitter but he couldn't execute that," Shanto said.

Bangladesh will be facing India at the same venue in less than 48 hours, and the Tigers' skipper hoped for a better outing against Rohit Sharma's side after their net run-rate took a massive hit following the convincing defeat today. Bangladesh are now at the bottom of Group 1 of the Super Eight with a net run-rate of -2.471.

"It's very important for the top-order to get runs like we did today, that's a big boost, hopefully, the bowlers will continue their form. Looking for a good show against India in our next match," Shanto added.