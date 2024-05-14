Vice-captain Taskin to feature 'at some point’ in the World Cup: Lipu 

Bangladesh's chairman of the selection committee Gazi Ashraf Lipu said star bowler Taskin Ahmed's inclusion in the 15-member T20 World Cup squad was based on his tentative recovery 'at some point' in the major tournament.

Taskin suffered an injury to his rib cage during the fourth game of the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe and subsequently was left out for the fifth and final match. The 29-year-old pacer looked in supreme form during the first four matches of the series, taking eight wickets, and won the Player of the Series award.

Despite the uncertainty behind Taskin's return, Lipu said the selectors chose to include the speedster having the provision to carry an injured player whose recovery is tentative. Lipu also pointed out that in the worst-case scenario where Taskin can't get match-fit, a replacement can be made in which case pacer Hasan Mahmud who was named as a reserve will be roped in.

Lipu, however, ruled out Taskin's involvement in the build-up series to the World Cup against the USA.

"If he [Taskin] can't play then the BCB will notify them [ICC] and take steps accordingly. I can't give a clear answer [about his injury] right now. If he can't play, someone else will be given the opportunity," Lipu told reporters at a press conference in Mirpur today.

"The information we have says he [Taskin] will get well during the World Cup. You know that this time we can carry an injured player in the squad and if that player gets well and is cleared to play then great but if not, we can make a change. Considering what the medical team told us, I don't think Taskin will play the series against the USA. The reserves who will travel with the team will be available for that series.

"The medical team perhaps can update you better on this [extent of Taskin's injury and his current situation]. From the information we have, we are hoping that he will get well and fit at some point during the World Cup. Based on that, we have included him."

Taskin was also named as vice captain for the side. Lipu said the pacer's experience and promise are what set him apart.

"This is BCB's decision [making Taskin [vice captain]. He is a promising player from his generation. He has been doing well for a long time and because of his experience also, we have given him the responsibility," Lipu said.