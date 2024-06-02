T20 World Cup 2024: Get to know teams via interesting facts

The ninth edition of the ICC men's T20 World Cup kicks off on June 2 (Bangladesh time), with Canada facing co-hosts USA in Dallas. As the cricketing world gears up for another thrilling event, let's delve into some interesting facts about the 20 participants -- this time, focusing on the co-hosts West Indies in the biggest cricket tournament ever.

The men in maroon are set to face Papua New Guinea in their tournament opener in Guyana on June 2, and have New Zealand, Afghanistan and Uganda to face off in Group C.

West Indies

***West Indies have been the first team to win two T20 World Cups, and their current head coach Daren Sammy is Saint Lucia's first international cricketer and remains the only player in history to have led the team in two victorious campaigns.

***No team have defended the T20 World Cup crown yet but West Indies and Pakistan, as holders, advanced the farthest -- till the semifinals in 2014 and 2010, respectively.

***As many as seven West Indies bowlers picked up at least a wicket against India in the 2010 edition – an instance that happened only once in the competition and is a record in overall T20Is as well.