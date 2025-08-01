Cricket
Windies suffer 6th straight loss as Pakistan prevail in Florida T20

Pakistan bowler Shaheen Afridi (front) fields the ball during the first Twenty20 international match between West Indies and Pakistan at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, on July 31, 2025. Photo: AFP

Pakistan beat the West Indies in their opening T20 international on Thursday as their spin bowlers inflicted the damage in a 14-run victory to extend a miserable run for the West Indies.

The Pakistani spin specialists halted the West Indies' chase of 179 to ease to a 14-run victory under the lights in Lauderhill, Florida.

Saim Ayub posted a half-century and his teammates produced a steady flow of runs as the West Indies slumped to a sixth T20 defeat in a row, having been whitewashed 5-0 by Australia on home soil earlier in July.

When Jason Holder dismissed Ayub for 57, the West Indies sensed an opening but solid contributions from Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Nawaz and a spectacular six from Mohammad Haris helped Pakistan collect 58 from their last 31 balls.

Pakistan dismantled their opponents' batting order with Mohammad Nawaz removing Johnson Charles and 18-year-old Jewel Andrew -- who became the youngest debutant for the West Indies in a T20 international -- for 35 runs each.

The sides meet again in Lauderhill on Saturday for the second game of the three-match series before shifting to Tarouba for a three-match one-day international series.

