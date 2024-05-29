T20 World Cup 2024: Get to know teams via interesting facts

The ninth edition of the ICC men's T20 World Cup kicks off on June 1, with Canada facing co-hosts USA in Dallas. As the cricketing world gears up for another thrilling event, let's delve into some interesting facts about the 20 participants -- this time, focusing on Ireland in the biggest cricket tournament ever.

Ireland are set to face India in their tournament opener in New York on June 5, followed by matches against Pakistan, Canada, and USA in Group A.

Ireland

***In T20Is, Ireland have defeated Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, Pakistan, West Indies and Zimbabwe.

***In the 2021 edition, a record nine Ireland batters failed to hit double digits in their fixture against Sri Lanka.

***Except for the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, Ireland played in all the editions of the T20 World Cup, reaching the Super 8s in their first appearance in 2009 and the Super 12s in 2022.