T20 World Cup 2024: All the milestones so far

Amidst the stunning upsets, and nail-biting thrillers, several cricketing milestones have been achieved during the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

A glance at the statistical wonders from this edition of the cricket's showpiece event.

Most Wickets in Men's World Cups

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has engraved his name atop an elite list having picked up the most wickets in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup (ODI) and the Men's T20 World Cup combined.

When he beat the bat of Tanzid Hasan during Australia's win over Bangladesh in Super Eight, Starc improved his total to 95 World Cup wickets, one ahead of Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga.

Most wickets in Men's World Cups (ODIs and T20Is)

Player Nation Wickets in CWC/T20WC Total Wickets in World Cups

Mitchell Starc Australia 65/30 95

Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka 56/38 94

Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 43/49 92

Trent Boult New Zealand 53/34 87

Muttiah Muralitharan Sri Lanka 68/11 79

West Indies equal the record for most runs in a T20I over

A record set back in the early days of the Men's T20 World Cup was equalled by West Indies when they scored 36 runs off the fourth over of their final group game against Afghanistan.

26 off these runs came off the willow of Nicholas Pooran, who hit three sixes and two fours in the over. Courtesy his explosive knock of 98, the Windies eased past Afghanistan with a convincing 104-run win.

This 36-run over equalled the record for most runs in a T20I over. While this instance has occurred four more times, it was only the second occasion in Men's T20I World Cup. The first instance was in the inaugural event in South Africa, where Yuvraj Singh hit Stuart Broad for 36 runs.

Pat Cummins bags the seventh hat-trick of Men's T20 World Cup

Facing Bangladesh in the Super Eights, Australia star pacer Pat Cummins bagged himself the first hat-trick of the T20 World Cup this year, by picking up the wickets of Mohammad Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan and Towhid Hridoy in the last two balls of the 18th over and the first ball of the final over respectively.

With this feat, Cummins has become only the seventh player to have scalped a hat-trick in the Men's T20 World Cup, following Brett Lee (2007), Curtis Campher (2021), Wanindu Hasaranga (2021), Kagiso Rabada (2021), Karthik Meiyappan (2022), and Josh Little (2022). After Lee, he was the second Australian to do it.

Record Partnerships

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (76 runs in 45 balls) and Ibrahim Zadran (70 runs in 46 balls) set the second-highest opening partnership in T20 World Cup history with a 154 run stand in Afghanistan's win over Uganda by 125 runs in their opening fixture.

They sit behind the duo of England openers Alex Hales (86 runs in 47 balls) and Jos Buttler (80 runs in 49 balls), who registered a 170-run partnership in the semi-final of the Men's T20 World Cup 2022, against India, showcasing a memorable 10-wicket win.

Highest opening partnership in Men's T20 World Cup

Players Country Against Year Runs

Alex Hales and Jos Buttler England India 2022 170

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan Uganda 2024 154

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam Pakistan India 2021 152

Dwayne Smith and Chris Gayle West Indies South Africa 2007 145

Salman Butt and Kamran Akmal Pakistan Bangladesh 2010 142

On the deep end, Sherfane Rutherford (68 runs in 39 balls) and Gudakesh Motie set the record for the highest-ever partnership for the 10th wicket, registering 37 runs against New Zealand in their Group C encounter. This record stand was built in the final two overs, and helped West Indies overcome a poor start to post a winning total.

Most catches in a T20 World Cup game

In the ongoing edition of the Men's T20 World Cup, Glenn Maxwell (Australia) and Aiden Markram (South Africa), have equalled Daren Sammy's record of four successful catches in a single innings. Sammy's record from back in 2010 was leveled by Maxwell when Australia locked horns with Namibia in Group B, followed by Aiden Markram equalling it against Bangladesh in their Group D encounter.

Most catches in a T20 World Cup game

Player Country Against Year Catches

Daren Sammy West Indies Ireland 2010 4

Aiden Markram South Africa Bangladesh 2024 4

Glenn Maxwell Australia Namibia 2024 4

Brett Lee Australia Sri Lanka 2007 3

Sulieman Benn West Indies Australia 2009 3



Aaron Jones equals Chris Gayle for the record of most sixes in a T20 World Cup innings

USA captain Aaron Jones wrote his name into the history books not only for pulling the co-hosts up against neighbouring rivals Canada in the tournament opener, leading to their historic maiden win in the contest but also a created a milestone with the bat.

Jones smashed a record 10 sixes in the Group A opener against Canada, amassing 94 runs off just 40 balls. Only West Indian icon Chris Gayle has smashed more (11 sixes) in the competition, against England, back in 2016.

Two West Indians, Nicholas Pooran and Shai Hope, also made it into the list at the joint third place. Pooran hit eight maximums against Afghanistan, whereas Hope hit the same number against the USA.

Most sixes in a T20 World Cup match

Player Country Against Year 6s

Chris Gayle West Indies England 2016 11

Chris Gayle West Indies South Africa 2007 10

Aaron Jones USA Canada 2024 10

Rilee Rossouw South Africa Bangladesh 2022 8

Nicholas Pooran West Indies Afghanistan 2024 8

Shai Hope West Indies USA 2024 8

Anrich Nortje becomes the leading wicket-taker for South Africa in Men's T20 World Cups

The South African pace express has been in an exceptional run this tournament. With 11 scalps at an average of mere 12.9, he has been leading the South Africa charge in the tournament.

When he picked the key wicket of Harry Brook in the final over during the riveting England-South Africa encounter, he became the leading wicket-taker for Proteas in the event.

Anrich Nortje produced a career-best performance in T20Is to help bowl Sri Lanka out for 77 and won the Player of the Match award.

Most wickets for South Africa in Men's T20 World Cups

Player Wickets Average Best performance in an innings

Anrich Nortje 31 10.96 4/7

Dale Steyn 30 19.30 4/17

Morne Morkel 24 18.83 4/17

Kagiso Rabada 24 23.54 3/18

Imran Tahir 18 11.88 4/21

