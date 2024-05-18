Shoriful is like a goldfish sometimes: Hathurusingha

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha heaped praises on the Tigers' chosen 15 who will represent the country in the forthcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies.

Hathurusingha tried to explain the different personalities in the dressing room and a few of the glaring traits his players have in a video posted on Saturday by Bangladesh Cricket Board's official Facebook page.

While talking about Shoriful, he praised his tenacity to go wickets but also pointed out that the left-arm pacer has the tendency to forget instructions quickly and likened him to a goldfish.

"He is very talented and a mature enforcer in the team. He only knows one way which is to take wickets. He is very task-oriented. He is like a goldfish sometimes, and forgets things very quickly. I think he is always very confident. He is a good fielder and can contribute with the bat. I don't think he knows how far he can go with the bat."