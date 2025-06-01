Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur want to become international coaches: Bulbul

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam Bulbul informed that veterans Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad had expressed a desire to become coaches at the international level.

Bulbul made this revelation while attending a Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association (BSJA) event today, saying that before he joined as BCB president, both players spoke to him about wanting to become coaches.

The newly-appointed BCB president spoke about the need for a pathway and a process through which former cricketers can come into administration or coaching.

"Nannu [Minhajul Abedin] is one of the best batsmen in Bangladesh's history. Akram [Khan] is one of the best captains. Lipu [Gazi Ashraf Hossain], Habibul Bashar… all of them are legends. They are our biggest assets... We need to make sure that we can derive value from them. But it's also true that a player can't become an administrator or a good coach directly. I will make arrangements in this regard," Bulbul said when asked whether former cricketers have been able to give their best in BCB till now.

He then spoke about Mushfiqur or Mahmudullah's intention to get into coaching.

"I don't know if I should say this, but before I had joined BCB, Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah had contacted me. They want to become international coaches. So we will run training programmes through the cricket board," he said.

Mahmudullah has retired from all forms of international cricket by March of this year while Mushfiqur is only playing Test cricket now.