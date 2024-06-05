Rohit tried to get Dravid to stay on as India coach

India captain Rohit Sharma said Tuesday that he had unsuccessfully tried to get Rahul Dravid to stay on as coach, hailing him as "a big role model."

Dravid said ahead of India's opening match at the T20 World Cup against Ireland in New York on Wednesday that the tournament would be his last act as coach.

Dravid's contract runs out at the end of the month and he will not reapply for the job, after almost three years in charge.

"I've enjoyed every bit of it, working with him," Rohit, who has played under and with Dravid for India, told reporters on the eve of the Ireland game.

He added: "I tried convincing him to stay, but obviously there are a lot of things that he needs to look after as well.

"I've personally enjoyed my time with him. I'm sure the rest of the guys will say the same. It's been great working with him."

India have failed to win a global trophy under Dravid but Rohit was nevertheless full of praise for the 51-year-old former national skipper.

"Such a big role model for all of us," Rohit said.

"Growing up we watched him play and we know what he's achieved personally as a player and what he's done for the team over the years."

He added: "He's shown a lot of great determination throughout his career, and that's something that when he came here as a coach, I wanted to learn from him.

"It's been very fruitful."

Dravid took over the team from Ravi Shastri after the 2021 T20 World Cup.

This year's edition in the United States and West Indies is his last chance to end India's search for major international silverware that stretches back to 2013.

Dravid oversaw runs to the finals of both the World Test Championship and their home 50-over World Cup last year, but they came up short against Australia each time.