King Charles consoles India stars over 'annoying' bail touch

Britain's King Charles III commiserated with India's crestfallen cricket stars on Tuesday in the aftermath of their painful defeat against England at Lord's.

Charles consoled members of the Indian team when he hosted them at his Clarence House home less than 24 hours after the third Test ended in an agonising loss for the tourists.

India, chasing 193 to win, were beaten by 22 runs in the final session of the last day.

India's Mohammed Siraj was the last man out when he attempted to block a delivery from Shoaib Bashir, only to see the ball spin back onto the stumps and dislodge a bail.

The King told India captain Shubman Gill he had watched the crucial last wicket fall on television on Monday.

He said in sympathy about the dramatic spin on the ball that dismissed Siraj; "really annoying just to touch the bails".

India trail 2-1 in the five-match series, with the fourth Test scheduled for Old Trafford next week before the finale at The Oval in London.

Gill added: "He did tell us that the way our last batsman got out was quite unfortunate - the ball rolling on the stumps, and he was just asking us how did we feel after that.

"And we told him it was an unfortunate match for us, but it could have gone either way and hopefully we'll have better luck in both the next games."