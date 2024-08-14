India names Morne Morkel as new bowling coach

India has appointed former South Africa Test fast bowler Morne Morkel as its bowling coach, the country's cricket board said Wednesday.

Morkel will assist the World Cup-winning Indian batter Gautam Gambhir who took over as the team's head coach last month.

The duo has previously worked together at the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Durban Super Giants in the SA20.

Morkel's name was recommended by Gambhir, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

The 39-year-old, who was Pakistan's bowling coach until last December, replaces former India fast bowler Paras Mhambrey.

Morkel, a strapping quickie, has 544 international wickets to his name.

While he was formidable across formats -- South Africa's leading wicket-taker in the 2015 World Cup -- Test cricket was his forte.

He picked up 309 scalps in the 86 Tests he played during his 12-year-long career.

India will host Bangladesh in their next outing in September, followed by another home series against New Zealand.

Later in the year, the team will travel to Australia.